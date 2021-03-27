Rock Island shoots smarter, shuts out Sterling

Ten total shots (seven on frame) were taken in the opening 40 minutes. One free kick banged off the post, and three times Rock Island was caught offsides. At one point, there were three opportunities in front of Sterling netminder Sergio Garcia that all were sent back.

“Mistakes like that, they really took a toll on the team,” Emery said. "It slows us down, instead of bringing us up. Not being able to score those goals, it put us down."

After getting touches inside the 18-yard box a couple of times in the first seven minutes, the third time proved to be the charm for the Rocks.

Senior midfielder Isaiah Kerr was in the right place at the right time, getting his foot on a deflected save from Garcia in the bottom left area of the goal in the eighth minute to put Rock Island up 1-0.

That was about the only bright spot offensively for the Rocks. Yet defensively, they didn’t allow a single shot by Sterling and very few counterattacks.

“I have a solid defensive end, I just want to incorporate them more into the attack,” Almanza said.

And when the Golden Warriors started to mount some consistent pressure — two of their seven shots in the second half came in the opening minute — the Rock Island back line never wavered.