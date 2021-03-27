Rock Island shoots smarter, shuts out Sterling

In some instances during a halftime intermission, the head coach will allow the assistants to do the majority of the speaking.
That was the case Saturday, when Rock Island's Rudy Almanza took a backseat and let his three assistants deliver the halftime message.
“Just wanted to make sure what we (wanted to) implement in the second half,” the Rocks head coach said.
That message was taken to heart by the Rocks as they snapped a two-match losing streak.
A goal in each half, plus a stingy back line filled with upperclassmen, ignited Rock Island to a 2-0 nonconference victory over Sterling on a crisp, cool afternoon at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium. The win moves Rocky back to .500.
Quality over quantity was the theme of the second half attacking strategy for Rock Island, preferring lower shots on the ground instead of in the air. It had 17 total for the game.
Finishing those shots has been a consistent point of emphasis for the staff.
“Not that we try to compare from this year to last year, but we definitely put more goals in the back of the net last year,” Almanza said. "We got the speed and we got the talent, it's just a matter of them having that confidence."
It was a first half of missed chances for the defending Western Big Six champions.
Ten total shots (seven on frame) were taken in the opening 40 minutes. One free kick banged off the post, and three times Rock Island was caught offsides. At one point, there were three opportunities in front of Sterling netminder Sergio Garcia that all were sent back.
“Mistakes like that, they really took a toll on the team,” Emery said. "It slows us down, instead of bringing us up. Not being able to score those goals, it put us down."
After getting touches inside the 18-yard box a couple of times in the first seven minutes, the third time proved to be the charm for the Rocks.
Senior midfielder Isaiah Kerr was in the right place at the right time, getting his foot on a deflected save from Garcia in the bottom left area of the goal in the eighth minute to put Rock Island up 1-0.
That was about the only bright spot offensively for the Rocks. Yet defensively, they didn’t allow a single shot by Sterling and very few counterattacks.
“I have a solid defensive end, I just want to incorporate them more into the attack,” Almanza said.
And when the Golden Warriors started to mount some consistent pressure — two of their seven shots in the second half came in the opening minute — the Rock Island back line never wavered.
It marked the first shutout of the season.
“We had a few mistakes where we just watched them pass by,” Emery said. "We're capable of doing way better, and we need to start out faster."
Emery used his speed to break away from the Sterling defense and snuck his shot in the bottom right corner past Garcia for the insurance goal in the 54th minute.
At this point in the shortened season, all Almanza wants to see from his team is growth and to begin an evaluation of talent for what he hopes will be the return of fall soccer in a handful of months.
“That was the reason was for throwing in my young subs, getting exposure and to feel some of that pressure and the pace of the game,” Almanza said.