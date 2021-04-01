Rock Island soccer drops loss to Dunlap after late goal

Rock Island and Dunlap combined for just one goal but provided plenty of excitement in Thursday's nonconference soccer matchup at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium.

Dunlap came out the 1-0 victor in a game that was scoreless for the first 72 minutes before Nicholas Cenek crossed the ball from the right side of the pitch to Andrew Wisdom, who tapped it in right in front of the net.

Both the Eagles and the Rocks had a plethora of chances, with Dunlap putting 14 shots on goal and Rock Island hitting seven on target. Senior goalkeeper Ben Samuelson blocked 12 of the Dunlap shots and had a few saves on shots that looked sure to go in.

"It's hard to ask for a more perfect match," Samuelson said. "Those saves kept me going and kept us pushing toward what could have been a win. Losing this game is hard, but I think we're all motivated to keep going and get back at it."

Rock Island coach Rudy Almanza was very pleased with how his keeper performed and how the team played overall.

"It was such a great game, and I think this team needed a game like that," Almanza said. "I'm very proud of how we performed on the second night of back-to-back games, and none of our guys gave up until the final whistle."