Rock Island soccer drops loss to Dunlap after late goal

Rock Island and Dunlap combined for just one goal but provided plenty of excitement in Thursday's nonconference soccer matchup at Rock Island Public Schools Stadium.
Dunlap came out the 1-0 victor in a game that was scoreless for the first 72 minutes before Nicholas Cenek crossed the ball from the right side of the pitch to Andrew Wisdom, who tapped it in right in front of the net.
Both the Eagles and the Rocks had a plethora of chances, with Dunlap putting 14 shots on goal and Rock Island hitting seven on target. Senior goalkeeper Ben Samuelson blocked 12 of the Dunlap shots and had a few saves on shots that looked sure to go in.
"It's hard to ask for a more perfect match," Samuelson said. "Those saves kept me going and kept us pushing toward what could have been a win. Losing this game is hard, but I think we're all motivated to keep going and get back at it."
Rock Island coach Rudy Almanza was very pleased with how his keeper performed and how the team played overall.
"It was such a great game, and I think this team needed a game like that," Almanza said. "I'm very proud of how we performed on the second night of back-to-back games, and none of our guys gave up until the final whistle."
Dunlap and Rock Island met in the sectional semifinal game last season, with Dunlap taking a 4-3 win that went to double overtime. Getting the Eagles on the regular season schedule was important for Almanza and the rest of the team.
"We wanted to play them again and try to get the game back," Almanza said. "They are a very good team, and it took a late goal for them to beat us. Ben did an outstanding job for us in net and got a couple of big saves to keep us in it. He needed the confidence, and I think everyone can be proud after this game."
Rock Island had multiple prime chances to score, but a mixture of unlucky bounces and solid plays from the Dunlap back line and keeper Tom Boston kept the ball out of the back of the net for the Rocks.
"The opportunities were there, and that's something we can build on," Almanza said. "Some of the touches were very awkward for the guys to try and convert."
The Rocks drop to 4-3 overall with the loss and look to Wednesday at Sterling as their next game. Almanza is confident in his team's ability to bounce back from this game, and hopefully make a run at the conference title as they hold a 3-1 Western Big 6 record.
"These guys never gave up and I think they gained a lot of trust in one another," Almanza said. "They can keep their heads held high following this game knowing they did everything they could."