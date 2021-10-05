Rock Island soccer hitting its stride after 3-0 win over Sterling

It only took a nod from Rock Island forward Alejandro Torres before he and Jake Brandt connected on an impressive free kick goal against Sterling on Tuesday night.
After missing out on an earlier kick from Brandt, Torres made the signal. This time, Brandt's kick and Torres' timing were both right on the money.
“I knew he was going to do it again, so I gave him a little nod to do it again,” Torres, a senior, said. “Luckily he got enough on it and I just made the run perfectly and tried to get the header on it, and got a touch on it to go past the keeper.”
The connection resulted in Torres scoring his second goal of the night in the first half of the Rocks’ 3-0 Western Big 6 Conference win over the Golden Warriors.
A third straight conference win put the Rocks (7-6-1, 4-2 Big 6) above .500 for the first time this season after a 2-1 showing at the Great River Classic in Burlington over the weekend. Sterling (8-5-4, 3-3), coming off a 2-1 win at Quincy last week, was shut out for just the third time this season following the loss at Almquist Field.
The connection between Brandt and Torres was a prime example of the improvements the Rocks have made after struggling to finish goals throughout the season.
After a slow start to the season, the Rock Island High School boys soccer team is putting things together as of late.
Torres’ first goal came four minutes in before adding the second in the 15th minute. Reponse Muhoza scores his goal in the 20th minute as the Rocks controlled the first half.
Rocky senior keeper Cohen Crawford starred in the second half, making some impressive saves to preserve the clean sheet. Crawford made a leaping one-handed save and denied a Sterling penalty kick in the shutout.
Rock Island coach Rudy Almanza said the team played well coming out of the tournament over the weekend with postseason soccer just a couple weeks away.
“I’m hoping that right now we can start to hit our stride, because everything has been kind of bumpy throughout the season,” he said. “Hopefully we can continue to elevate and work on a few things.”
Position, communication, and finishing are the three things Almanza said have been key to the recent success. The team has put up shots, but it can get deflated when they aren’t going in.
“Today, (Alejandro) hitting the back-to-back and Reponse with that composure,” he said. “Him finishing low and into the corner today, you can tell his confidence went up and that’s what we’ve been wanting all season.”
“A lot of our losses have come from just not finishing the right way, trying to finesse or hit it high when facing 6-foot keepers,” Almanza said. “Finally seeing some stuff click for us and building that self esteem and confidence for later on.”
Crawford, who may be smaller in stature than last year’s keeper Ben Samuelson, was big in his own right in the win.
“He knows how to read the hips and he’s a pretty smart guy. Great game from him tonight,” Almanza said. “He has that confidence to come out and grab that ball. I think a lot of it is he knows he doesn’t have that height and that bulkiness, so he has to grab that ball first.”
The Rocks wrap up conference play next week in Geneseo, which fell 2-1 in Quincy on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils clinched a share of the conference title ahead of their final Big 6 match against Alleman.