Rock Island soccer hitting its stride after 3-0 win over Sterling

Torres’ first goal came four minutes in before adding the second in the 15th minute. Reponse Muhoza scores his goal in the 20th minute as the Rocks controlled the first half.

Rocky senior keeper Cohen Crawford starred in the second half, making some impressive saves to preserve the clean sheet. Crawford made a leaping one-handed save and denied a Sterling penalty kick in the shutout.

Rock Island coach Rudy Almanza said the team played well coming out of the tournament over the weekend with postseason soccer just a couple weeks away.

“I’m hoping that right now we can start to hit our stride, because everything has been kind of bumpy throughout the season,” he said. “Hopefully we can continue to elevate and work on a few things.”

Position, communication, and finishing are the three things Almanza said have been key to the recent success. The team has put up shots, but it can get deflated when they aren’t going in.

“Today, (Alejandro) hitting the back-to-back and Reponse with that composure,” he said. “Him finishing low and into the corner today, you can tell his confidence went up and that’s what we’ve been wanting all season.”