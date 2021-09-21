Rock Island soccer rallies back against UT in emotional game

“Coming into today’s match after experiencing what had happened, it was just about expressing some feelings and having some fun by showing what we love to do,” Almanza said. “Showing off the flags and not being afraid to show off who we are. The diversity on the team is insane. We have so many different nationalities, and that’s what makes it so much fun. It makes it rewarding to see them win because coming from different areas you have to figure each other out build chemistry.”

The chemistry helped the Rocks battle all night long. Rock Island dominated a majority of the game, but it didn’t reflect on the scoreboard until the end.

Rock Island had 11 shots on goal in the first half compared to only two from United Township, but it was the Panthers who struck first. UT’s Abdelakim Baba-Traore found the back of the net first with a strike from his right side that bent out of the outstretched arms of Rock Island goal keeper Cohen Crawford.

That lead would stand for twenty minutes in the first half, but with just 7:56 to go before the break, Benjamin Goeh finally put Rock Island on the board after a great pass from Alejandro Torres gave Goeh the ability to find the lower left side of the net.

It was the first ball to get past Panther keeper Ismael Hernandez, who had seven saves before that.