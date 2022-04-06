Rock Island's Bowman scores twice in win over Orion-Sherrard

ORION — Playing to the especially windy conditions at Charger Field Wednesday night, Rock Island senior Olivia Bowman took advantage, scoring two first-half goals in a 3-2 win over Orion-Sherrard.

The Rocks (6-3-2) held off a strong effort in the second half from Orion-Sherrard (3-3), finishing off a win against a team in the same Class 2A sectional.

With the wind at her back in the first half, Bowman struck first in the ninth minute from an assist by Juanita Lopez. Lining up for a corner in the 24th minute, Bowman’s kick may have gotten some assistance from a timely gust and sailed into the net.

“I was just trying to get it into the middle,” she said, “and the wind carried it at the right time and it just curved right in.”

Leading 2-0 at halftime, the Rocks knew they had to lock in with O-S getting the wind after the break.

“We knew we wanted it,” Bowman said. “We had to keep our composure and try to find some way to score another goal in the conditions we were in.”

Bowman, who is committed to play soccer at Clarke University in Dubuque, said it was extremely difficult playing against the wind in the second half.

Jennie Abbott got O-S on the board in the 48th minute off an Alyssa Layer feed before assisting freshman Violet Fiers’ goal just eight minutes later.

O-S had just one shot on goal in the first half but finished with seven to Rocky’s five. O-S tallied 15 shots in total.

The Rocks managed to find a way in what Bowman called “extremely difficult” conditions in the second half.

“Our passes were just going off sideways; they weren’t connecting and I feel like that’s where we struggled,” Bowman said. “I think those conditions made us want it even more because we know our potential.”

Rocky’s third goal came from a connection between two sophomores as Jade Gasper found Melanie Nebinger for the game winner in the 63rd minute.

Rocky coach Mike Mertel said the team didn’t play its best game coming off a complete team effort in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over United Township.

“I’m proud of the girls even though this wasn’t our best game,” Mertel said. “Things turned south and they could have gotten a lot worse. They could have hung their heads after the game was tied and it would have been a very different ballgame.

“But they put a little bit together, put a little extra effort in the last 15 minutes and came away with the win so I’m proud of the end result.”

O-S coach Rick Cline was proud of his team’s effort in the second half and said the goals United gave up in the first half were tough to surrender.

“Pretty fluke-ish,” he said of Rocky’s first two scores. “A little mortar shot and a crazy corner that leaked in. Probably, the wind contributed to both of those and we were looking for some of that same juju for us in the second half.”

O-S was the aggressor for much of the second half, but could not find a third goal as it battled to the buzzer under pressure.

“We’ve had some nice matchups with Rock Island in the last few years and they’re a good squad,” Cline said. “We enjoy those games.”

O-S started five freshman, two sophomores, and four seniors. Cline says the young bunch is a talented and athletic group continuing to gain experience.

“They grew significantly today,” he said. “I know we gave up three goals, but the defense played really well for how our game scheme wants them to play. I thought they executed really well.”

