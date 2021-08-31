Rocks can't finish job in loss to Quincy

Lack of finishing near the goal came back to haunt the Rock Island boys soccer team on Tuesday night against Quincy.

The Rocks missed two prime chances at the net in the second half of the Western Big 6 tussle at Almquist Field and that helped Quincy get the game into extra time and eventually a penalty shootout.

The Blue Devils prevailed in the shootout, 5-4, to head home with the 2-1 victory over the hosts.

While the teams were on equal footing for shots on goal for the game at 13 each, Rock Island missed big chances to break the 1-1 tie in the second half. And both came after excellent cross passes from the outside.

In the 46th minute, Benjamin Goeh sent a 30-yard cross pass to the back post that Htee Soe got a header on from barely six yards out. But Quincy goalkeeper Grayson Cook got one hand on the shot to deflect the attempt away and deny Soe and the Rocks (0-2 overall, 0-1 Big 6).

With only three minutes remaining in regular time, Goeh had his chance to put Rocky up when he made a solid run to the back post again, almost in the same spot the Soe had his chance. Reponse Muhoza sent in another terrific cross but Goeh appeared to lose his balance a little and could not get his foot on the shot.