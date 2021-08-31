Rocks can't finish job in loss to Quincy

Lack of finishing near the goal came back to haunt the Rock Island boys soccer team on Tuesday night against Quincy.
The Rocks missed two prime chances at the net in the second half of the Western Big 6 tussle at Almquist Field and that helped Quincy get the game into extra time and eventually a penalty shootout.
The Blue Devils prevailed in the shootout, 5-4, to head home with the 2-1 victory over the hosts.
While the teams were on equal footing for shots on goal for the game at 13 each, Rock Island missed big chances to break the 1-1 tie in the second half. And both came after excellent cross passes from the outside.
In the 46th minute, Benjamin Goeh sent a 30-yard cross pass to the back post that Htee Soe got a header on from barely six yards out. But Quincy goalkeeper Grayson Cook got one hand on the shot to deflect the attempt away and deny Soe and the Rocks (0-2 overall, 0-1 Big 6).
With only three minutes remaining in regular time, Goeh had his chance to put Rocky up when he made a solid run to the back post again, almost in the same spot the Soe had his chance. Reponse Muhoza sent in another terrific cross but Goeh appeared to lose his balance a little and could not get his foot on the shot.
After 100 minutes, nothing could be settled and the game went into penalties. After both teams converted four of their first five attempts, the match went into sudden death. Quincy’s Evan Sohn made his shot while Cook saved Rock Island’s final PK attempt.
“We had some golden chances but just couldn’t do anything with it and I am kind of speechless right now,” Rock Island coach Rudy Almanza said. “All we had to do was put a body to (the passes), any part of your body when you are that close. It’s tough to swallow right now.”
It spoiled what was an otherwise solid offensive display with great through balls and play near the midfield, especially from Rocky senior Alejandro Torres. Torres made several great passes to help set up his teammates and Torres recorded an assist on Rock Island’s only goal.
Muhoza, Goeh, Torres, Aidan Ntinyegezwa and Jake Brandt all showed how dangerous this Rock Island team could be offensively – if they could find a way to get the ball into the back of the net.
“The first half, we totally dominated but we needed to get more goals,” Almanza said. “But still, it was a great game going back-and-forth and hats off to Quincy.”
Torres and Brandt connected in the 35th minute to give the hosts the lead. Torres sent a low, ground pass near the top of the penalty box to Brandt, who made a run from midfield. Brandt’s shot from 20 yards out beat Cook, hit the left post and bounced in.
But two minutes after halftime, the visitors tied the game after a poor clearance from the Rocks. Quincy pounced on the bad pass and Spencer Jenkins finished past Rocky goalie Di Sae Khu with a low shot to the left corner.