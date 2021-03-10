Rocks' offense comes alive in second half of boys soccer season-opening win

Less than 45 seconds later, a middle through ball freed up Murad Ahmed, who scored with a power shot into the top right corner to make it 3-0. Fifty-two seconds later, Jake Brandt found the back of the net with a low shot into the left corner after being the recipient of some good passing just outside the penalty area.

Htee Soe finished the scoring for the Rocks by putting a rebound shot past Raymond in the 71st minute. Almanza said it was a solid half after watching his team miss numerous chances in the first 40 minutes. For the game, the winners had 31 shots on goal to only three for Alleman.

“With our team speed and with the wind at our back, it was just hard to line things up in the first half,” Almanza said. “But we knew going into the second half with the wind going against us, it was going to benefit us, and the guys did a good job of taking advantage of that.”

Torres, Kerr, Ahmed, Kyle Gant and Migambi Athanas kept constant pressure on Alleman’s mid-fielders and help set up the runs down both sides of the field most of the contest.