Rocks' offense comes alive in second half of boys soccer season-opening win

After a frustrating first half of not finishing chances, the Rock Island boys soccer team found its groove early in the second half against Alleman on Wednesday night.
The host Rocks scored three goals in three minutes to put away the Pioneers and eventually win both teams' season-opening contest, 5-0.
Rock Island put 19 shots on goal in the first half but only had a goal off a free kick from Irakoze Emery to show for it, and even that was slightly strange.
Emery took the free kick from about 35 yards out, and it managed to get past Alleman freshman goalkeeper Ben Raymond in the 22nd minute. The ball seemed to dip and dive in wind gusts that hit 30 mph, tricking Raymond with its movement right at the end.
Despite that miss, Raymond did his best to keep his team in the game, saving 11 shots in the first half and 16 for the game.
The Rocks had numerous chances 10 yards in front of the net but also had to battle the windy conditions to get the right weight on their passes and through balls. Rocky coach Rudy Almanza said it was actually easier for his team going into the South-to-North blowing winds in the second half.
But the constant pressure and excellent passing started to pay dividends less than 10 minutes into the second half. Off a solid corner kick from Alejandro Torres, senior Isaiah Kerr headed in the second goal for the winners in the 47th minute.
Less than 45 seconds later, a middle through ball freed up Murad Ahmed, who scored with a power shot into the top right corner to make it 3-0. Fifty-two seconds later, Jake Brandt found the back of the net with a low shot into the left corner after being the recipient of some good passing just outside the penalty area.
Htee Soe finished the scoring for the Rocks by putting a rebound shot past Raymond in the 71st minute. Almanza said it was a solid half after watching his team miss numerous chances in the first 40 minutes. For the game, the winners had 31 shots on goal to only three for Alleman.
“With our team speed and with the wind at our back, it was just hard to line things up in the first half,” Almanza said. “But we knew going into the second half with the wind going against us, it was going to benefit us, and the guys did a good job of taking advantage of that.”
Torres, Kerr, Ahmed, Kyle Gant and Migambi Athanas kept constant pressure on Alleman’s mid-fielders and help set up the runs down both sides of the field most of the contest.
“Getting five goals and four in the second half was big,” Almanza said. “We knew we were coming into the season strong, but with the pandemic, you just never knew what was going to happen. With only seven practices (before the game) we just really worked on team chemistry and bonding.”
Alleman’s two best chances revolved around sophomore Giovanni Gonzales. Gonzales took a great through ball from Nathan Acosta in the 10th minute and beat his defender, but his low shot just missed the left corner post. Early in the second half, Gonzales got free again from his defender but his attempt from 20 yards out went about a foot over the top bar.
Pioneers coach Carey Sodawasser said his team is trying to do its best in a weird situation.
“When you have seven days to get ready and fit, it is tough and it showed for us, especially at the end of the game,” he said. “Ben did a fantastic job under the circumstances (in goal). He is solid and I expect big things out of him. It is important for the guys to be out here and I think it is important for the kids to have some sense of normalcy.”