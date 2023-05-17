The Rock Island High School girls soccer team ran into a buzz saw in Wednesday night's Class 2A Orion Regional semifinal against Dunlap.

The fourth-seeded Eagles controlled the ball for most of 80 minutes in a 6-0 win, holding the fifth-seeded Rocks to just three shots on goal. Dunlap (10-9-3) advanced to face top-seeded Peoria Notre Dame in Friday's regional final.

The Irish defeated Orion-Sherrard-Cambridge 7-0 in the early semifinal.

Dunlap led 2-0 after 20 minutes and 4-0 at halftime. The Rocks played better in the second half, but limited chances on offense and a big deficit were too much to overcome.

Dunlap fired 13 shots on goal in the win as five different Eagles scored.

"That's a full team," first-year Rocky coach Zach Vroman said. "I couldn't tell who was who because they all looked like they were flying all over the field.

"They spaced the field extremely well, passed the ball very well … they must condition year around because they were flying all over the field."

The Rocks have speed of their own, but Kayla Rice and Denise Carr were held in check. Dunlap keeper Alex Jensen had three saves in the shutout.

Vroman's halftime message was to just win the half. It didn't shake out that way, but he saw the effort was there.

Vroman said the girls made it easy in his first year and welcomed him in.

"The seniors were the true leader of that team," he said. "Kayla Rice and Denise Carr and Riley Hawotte were just the backbone of the team and they just kind of let me ride that wave a little bit."

Vroman learned the team needs to be touching a soccer ball year around.

"It can't just be from February to May," he said. "The heart, the effort is there, the program is in the right spot, we've got to fine tune a few things."

Peoria Notre Dame 7, Orion-Sherrard-Cambridge 0: The powerhouse of PND made for a tall task to overcome for the United girls. PND got out to a 7-0 halftime lead and cruised in the win shortened to 60 minutes.

United coach Rick Cline said the team lost two defensive starters its last game, which didn't help matters.

"That said, I'm proud of our girls' effort and attitudes," he said. "We played hard. Cant ask for more than that. They gave everything they had. It's still been a very fun season. A very successful season."

United finished 17-8 in its first year of Cambridge joining the co-op.

"I just challenged the girls to focus on the 17 wins instead of this last loss," Cline said. "Disappointing ending, but overall, a very fun and successful season."