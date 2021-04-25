Rocky soccer hopes to recapture 2019 magic of winning first regional

Despite the 2020 girls soccer season being canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rock Island High School coach Mike Mertel and the Rocks hope to recapture some of the momentum provided by winning their first regional title in 2019.
Rocky’s 1-0 win over Orion-Sherrard in the Class 2A regional final two seasons ago followed some lean years for the team. The Rocks finished 10-10 in 2019.
Mertel said the cancellation of last season was especially tough considering the program was set to add additional strength to the team.
On the bright side for Rock Island, Mertel says this Rocky group is his biggest yet in his seventh season as coach. Program exposure due to the first regional title may have helped those numbers, along with more kids just wanting to get outside and be a part of something new after a year of virtual learning and sparse in-person activities.
“The good news is that there were only four or five seniors that graduated,” he said. “We haven’t taken too many steps back.”
Led by senior team captains and midfielders Alyssa Groothaert and Say Say, along with junior captains Uda Kimba and Olivia Bowman, Rocky has a dozen or so players who have seen varsity action. That is one of the benefits of so many juniors getting playing time as freshmen.
Senior Lauren Weeks is committed to play soccer for the inaugural Black Hawk College women’s team.
Mertel says Kimba, an All-Western Big 6 Conference selection defender as a freshman, has taken on a role as vocal leader at center back.
“It doesn’t feel like she’s taken a year off,” Mertel said. “She’s picked up right where she left off.”
For a group that won its first regional title two seasons ago, Mertel says it helps that many of his players don’t know any different. Expectations can be raised as Rocky hopes to move forward and get past years of double-digit loss seasons.
“They know a regional title is well within reach,” Mertel said. “They want more conference matches, more postseason.”
Considering life is not quite yet back to normal, Mertel has kept expectations in the present moment. But having a postseason this year with recent spring sports going without is an exciting prospect.
The Rocks did not open the season at full strength with the overlapping seasons and some dealing with quarantine periods in the volleyball program.
Rocky opened the season April 10 against powerhouse Peoria Notre Dame, falling 7-0 against the perennial postseason participants.
“I honestly contemplated cancelling (that game) and playing it when we’d have more volleyball players and other athletes out,” Mertel said. “But I said, you know what, at the end of the day, we’re playing. I knew it was going to be a hard game, it was a hard game, but playing and getting that experience, it’s better than not playing.”
Also on the staff this season is Rocky alum Grace Sigler, who played soccer at Augustana College. Mertel said she was able to help the team with the season fitting her schedule as she finishes her senior year while attending the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago through Augie’s 3:4 program.
Considering many of the Rocks have not played much competition in two years, guidance from coaches will be especially important to the team reaching what it’s capable of.
Rocky beat Byron 3-1 last Saturday, a team it lost to a couple seasons ago. Mertel said he thought the team still could have done even better, another sign of the Rocks working toward a more winning culture.
“I wasn’t super happy with that result,” Mertel said. “(I am) just kind of reminding them that they have the potential, they have the skills. … We just have to know our own strengths and play to them.”