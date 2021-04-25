Rocky soccer hopes to recapture 2019 magic of winning first regional

Despite the 2020 girls soccer season being canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rock Island High School coach Mike Mertel and the Rocks hope to recapture some of the momentum provided by winning their first regional title in 2019.

Rocky’s 1-0 win over Orion-Sherrard in the Class 2A regional final two seasons ago followed some lean years for the team. The Rocks finished 10-10 in 2019.

Mertel said the cancellation of last season was especially tough considering the program was set to add additional strength to the team.

On the bright side for Rock Island, Mertel says this Rocky group is his biggest yet in his seventh season as coach. Program exposure due to the first regional title may have helped those numbers, along with more kids just wanting to get outside and be a part of something new after a year of virtual learning and sparse in-person activities.

“The good news is that there were only four or five seniors that graduated,” he said. “We haven’t taken too many steps back.”

Led by senior team captains and midfielders Alyssa Groothaert and Say Say, along with junior captains Uda Kimba and Olivia Bowman, Rocky has a dozen or so players who have seen varsity action. That is one of the benefits of so many juniors getting playing time as freshmen.