Rocky soccer hopes to recapture 2019 magic of winning first regional
topical top story
ILLINOIS PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Rocky soccer hopes to recapture 2019 magic of winning first regional

Despite the 2020 girls soccer season being canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rock Island High School coach Mike Mertel and the Rocks hope to recapture some of the momentum provided by winning their first regional title in 2019.

Rocky’s 1-0 win over Orion-Sherrard in the Class 2A regional final two seasons ago followed some lean years for the team. The Rocks finished 10-10 in 2019.

Mertel said the cancellation of last season was especially tough considering the program was set to add additional strength to the team.

On the bright side for Rock Island, Mertel says this Rocky group is his biggest yet in his seventh season as coach. Program exposure due to the first regional title may have helped those numbers, along with more kids just wanting to get outside and be a part of something new after a year of virtual learning and sparse in-person activities.

“The good news is that there were only four or five seniors that graduated,” he said. “We haven’t taken too many steps back.”

Led by senior team captains and midfielders Alyssa Groothaert and Say Say, along with junior captains Uda Kimba and Olivia Bowman, Rocky has a dozen or so players who have seen varsity action. That is one of the benefits of so many juniors getting playing time as freshmen.

Senior Lauren Weeks is committed to play soccer for the inaugural Black Hawk College women’s team.

Mertel says Kimba, an All-Western Big 6 Conference selection defender as a freshman, has taken on a role as vocal leader at center back.

“It doesn’t feel like she’s taken a year off,” Mertel said. “She’s picked up right where she left off.”

For a group that won its first regional title two seasons ago, Mertel says it helps that many of his players don’t know any different. Expectations can be raised as Rocky hopes to move forward and get past years of double-digit loss seasons.

“They know a regional title is well within reach,” Mertel said. “They want more conference matches, more postseason.”

Considering life is not quite yet back to normal, Mertel has kept expectations in the present moment. But having a postseason this year with recent spring sports going without is an exciting prospect.

The Rocks did not open the season at full strength with the overlapping seasons and some dealing with quarantine periods in the volleyball program.

Rocky opened the season April 10 against powerhouse Peoria Notre Dame, falling 7-0 against the perennial postseason participants.

“I honestly contemplated cancelling (that game) and playing it when we’d have more volleyball players and other athletes out,” Mertel said. “But I said, you know what, at the end of the day, we’re playing. I knew it was going to be a hard game, it was a hard game, but playing and getting that experience, it’s better than not playing.”

Also on the staff this season is Rocky alum Grace Sigler, who played soccer at Augustana College. Mertel said she was able to help the team with the season fitting her schedule as she finishes her senior year while attending the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago through Augie’s 3:4 program.

Considering many of the Rocks have not played much competition in two years, guidance from coaches will be especially important to the team reaching what it’s capable of.

Rocky beat Byron 3-1 last Saturday, a team it lost to a couple seasons ago. Mertel said he thought the team still could have done even better, another sign of the Rocks working toward a more winning culture.

“I wasn’t super happy with that result,” Mertel said. “(I am) just kind of reminding them that they have the potential, they have the skills. … We just have to know our own strengths and play to them.”

Illinois metro girls soccer outlook

Alleman: After the pandemic denied a season with high expectations following Alleman’s second-ever run to the super sectional in 2019, the Pioneers still return a number of key players. The Pioneers will be led by St. Ambrose University men’s coach Chad Hollmer after Randy Bollman unexpectedly stepped down before the season. Alleman’s team captains this year are senior previous leading scorer Kendall Wendt (Loras College soccer commit) and classmate Ella DeSmet (University of Indianapolis commit). Sophomore Kiersten Bailey, who was selected to play at the club level nationally in Germany as a freshman before the pandemic denied that chance, gets to make her varsity debut this year.

Geneseo: The Lady Leafs make their Western Big 6 Conference debut after last season was canceled. Senior midfielder and Black Hawk College soccer commit Taylor DeSplinter is among Geneseo’s top returners for coach Harvey Morton. Senior defenders Chloe Adams (St. Ambrose commit), Mikayla Werner (BHC commit), and Ellie Whiteman (University of Illinois-Springfield) also look to be a strength among a group of six returning starters. Senior keeper Cadence Talbert is also committed to Eckerd College. Geneseo has won six straight regional titles and 11 since 2007 in Class 2A.

"We are working on getting our touches back and building our team chemistry," Morton said. "We are hoping to compete for the Big 6 Conference title. How fast we can come together as a team will determine our success."

Moline: The Maroons return six previous starters, including IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention selections Caroline Hazen, a junior standout forward, and junior midfielder Elizabeth Galvin. Coach Jonathan Dreasler’s squad opened the year against three state-ranked teams in Iowa. Moline starts two freshmen — midfielder Charlise Martel and defender Mia Atkinson. “We are a team that needs experience and one of our goals for the year is to gain that as soon as possible,” Dreasler said.

Orion-Sherrard: O-S coach Rick Cline, who began the season with a 188-74-23 career record, returns seniors Gabby Sharer, Hailey James, and Lily Moen from the 2019 team that tied a program record of 21 wins. “After back-to-back-to-back 20-win seasons, we were terribly disappointed to not get to play last spring, and very happy to have the opportunity to play now,” Cline said.

Rock Island: The Rocks hope to tap into the momentum provided from winning their first regional title in 2019. “Other than the challenges we are all facing with overlap in seasons and quarantine due to COVID exposure, I am extremely optimistic about our season,” coach Mike Mertel said. “We have a tremendous core of our 2019 regional championship team returning, along with some energized youth that are joining the program.”

United Township: The Panthers return five players with starting experience, including senior keeper Allison Mirimanian (University of Illinois-Springfield commit) and senior forward/mid Kayla Dorn (Eastern Nazarene College commit). “Our UTHS squad is young and inexperienced but I expect that to be the same for a lot of teams,” coach Phil Weaver said. “We are hoping for a competitive and confident start to the new season, but the Panthers’ No. 1 objective is to show improvement, one game and one practice at a time, win, lose or draw.”

