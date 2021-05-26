Roemer PK sends PV soccer team to first state tourney

In the 69th minute was when the pivotal moment came as Carter Spangler sent in a long pass toward the corner that Rinker once again had to fight off his defender to get to the ball. He won the battle but appeared to be brought down again by the same defender in the box.

After a lengthy discussion, the referee awarded the Spartans a penalty kick. But Roemer’s first attempt was saved again by an excellent guess from Mwenemkamba. However, the assistant referee ruled Mwenemkamba had left his goal-line early, resulting in a do-over attempt.

Roemer was not going to miss this time. His low-angle shot to the left corner was in the opposite direction of the diving keeper.

“He kind of showed which direction he was going to go in, he jumped early,” Roemer said of the strategy before the second attempt. “When it went in, it was just a great feeling.”

Roemer said Rinker’s hustle to earn both PK attempts was the difference for the winners.

“Jeffrey is so talented and so fast that you never know what is going to happen when he is going down the sideline,” he said. “He is a phenomenal player and we are so lucky to have him on this team.”