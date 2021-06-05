Roemer savors state championship in his final high school act

And Roemer did it at less than 100%. Coach Wayne Ward hinted Roemer was bothered by a hamstring injury.

"He's just a competitor," Ward said. "He's a top-class golfer, a top-class soccer player and a top-class kid. He competes in everything he wants.

"Any other day, some other kid might say the hamstring is hurt and I'm done. He was going to play whether he had to carry his left leg. That's the attitude we want from all the players in the program."

Roemer and Ward shared a long embrace well after the championship trophy had been presented and photographs were taken.

Relegated to second team All-Mississippi Athletic Conference by the coaches, Roemer was the engine of PV's back line.

"Our back line has pushed and grinded this whole year," junior midfielder Rhys Ward said. "Jack took the other three (defenders) into a group chat and said, 'Look, we're going to have to battle through and we have to fight.' They did and came away with three shutouts."

Golf always had been Roemer's top sport. He has been the team's No. 1 or 2 player each of the past four seasons. He has been among the state's top 10 players.

Still, nothing on a golf course could compare to the rush of excitement he felt Saturday night.