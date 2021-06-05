Roemer savors state championship in his final high school act

DES MOINES — Jack Roemer did not know where to turn or who to hug when the horn sounded and Pleasant Valley High School had won an Iowa Class 3A state soccer championship Saturday evening.
The center back just fell to the ground and his teammates eventually dogpiled on him.
"For it to happen like this, it is unbelievable," Roemer said following the Spartans' 1-0 win over top-seeded Iowa City West.
After being a pivotal piece of two state runner-up finishes in boys golf, Roemer's final act in high school competition ended with a state championship banner draped around him like Superman at the Cownie Soccer Complex.
Roemer will attend the University of Iowa this fall but has decided not to continue on with golf or soccer.
"I don't think I could have drawn it up anymore perfectly for us," Roemer said. "It is just perfect."
With recruiting limited in the past year or so because of COVID-19, Roemer said it hindered his chances for getting many collegiate looks in either sport. His junior soccer season was wiped out by the pandemic.
Still, he left with a memory he won't soon forget.
Roemer was named captain of the 3A all-tournament team as the Spartans didn't surrender a goal in three state tournament matches.
And Roemer did it at less than 100%. Coach Wayne Ward hinted Roemer was bothered by a hamstring injury.
"He's just a competitor," Ward said. "He's a top-class golfer, a top-class soccer player and a top-class kid. He competes in everything he wants.
"Any other day, some other kid might say the hamstring is hurt and I'm done. He was going to play whether he had to carry his left leg. That's the attitude we want from all the players in the program."
Roemer and Ward shared a long embrace well after the championship trophy had been presented and photographs were taken.
Relegated to second team All-Mississippi Athletic Conference by the coaches, Roemer was the engine of PV's back line.
"Our back line has pushed and grinded this whole year," junior midfielder Rhys Ward said. "Jack took the other three (defenders) into a group chat and said, 'Look, we're going to have to battle through and we have to fight.' They did and came away with three shutouts."
Golf always had been Roemer's top sport. He has been the team's No. 1 or 2 player each of the past four seasons. He has been among the state's top 10 players.
Still, nothing on a golf course could compare to the rush of excitement he felt Saturday night.
"Once I realized I wasn't going to play golf (in college), soccer was on the very top," Roemer said. "Since the beginning of January, I've worked for this.
"To finally get a state championship and for it to happen like this with these guys, I couldn't have asked for anything more."