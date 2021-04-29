Romero delivers in OT for Rock Island

When her name was called to take a potential game-winning penalty kick in the waning seconds of the second overtime period, Rock Island junior defender Ruby Romero admitted to being surprised.

With just 13 seconds separating the Lady Rocks from a scoreless Western Big 6 draw with United Township Thursday night, Romero may have been surprised but she was not intimidated.

Calmly stepping to the line, she booted the ball to the left of UT senior goalkeeper Allison Mirimanian and into the net to deliver the Rocks a 1-0, double-overtime victory at Rock Island's Public Schools Stadium, giving her 3-1 club a 2-0 start to Big 6 play.

"I was seeing what (Mirimanian) was doing, and she was looking at my form," Romero explained. "I put out my hands and looked to the right, trying to fake her out. I kicked it to the left, and it went in. I was so proud of that."

Before the foul was called that sent Romero to the line for the penalty kick, it seemed as if Rock Island had won the game when sophomore Denise Carr pounced on a loose ball that dribbled away from Mirimanian and put it in the back of the net. In turn, Mirimanian thought the Rocks had been offside on the play.