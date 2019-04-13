Six weeks ago, Rylie Rucker was walking off the basketball court in Des Moines, fresh off of winning an Iowa Class 4A state basketball title.
The North Scott senior was expecting to take a few weeks off to rehab a break in the top of her tibia and figured she'd miss at least the first few games of the soccer season.
So much for that.
Rucker has not missed a game this year and has scored 10 goals in seven contests, including the only goal in a 1-0 win over Moline Saturday at the Moline Soccer Bowl.
"The first week of practice I was taking off, just running on the treadmill by myself and just doing my own thing and nothing hurt," Rucker said. "So we just decided, might as well give it a go because if you don't test it, you don't know what's been going on.
"It's been going pretty good ever since so we're going to keep rolling with it."
Rucker buried a shot from just inside the 18 to give North Scott the lead in the 51st minute, doubling her total from last year.
"What she's done this year more than anything else in the past is her patience on the ball," North Scott head coach Dion Ayers said. "She's using her body now to hold people off instead of always looking to take somebody off on the dribble. ... She's tough to defend inside the 18, and she's doing that very well."
Both teams enjoyed a laid-back atmosphere on Moline's Pink Out Night. The game was between two teams that rarely play each other but with two coaches that know each other well, Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler having spent time at Assumption coaching against North Scott coach Dion Ayers.
There were a lot of smiles before and during the game, a true friendly that only had four fouls a side.
It's a tradition both coaches hope can continue, with Dreasler saying the plan is for Moline to head to Eldridge next year for the Lancers' Pink Out Night.
"Doing a Pink Out night with North Scott, a true friendly game, was perfect," Dreasler said. "It was perfect to see Dion and play. ... You were here for the right reasons, playing soccer, no fouls, just soccer."
Moline controlled much of the first half, taking advantage of a North Scott team that played 100 minutes in a loss to Muscatine on Friday night. The Maroons outshot the Lancers 4-2 in the first 40 minutes but couldn't quite convert.
North Scott (5-2) controlled the next 20 minutes and held on for the win.
It was a good gauge for the Maroons (3-3-2), who start just two seniors and feature several freshman. North Scott is one of the upper-tier teams in Iowa, winning a Class 2A state title in 2014 and currently ranked fifth in Class 2A.
"Tonight's a good growing up night for us," Dreasler said. "We just played a very mature, composed good North Scott team. I gave Dion the compliment, they were fantastic and composed. His formation, his spaces, they're perfect. We had to try and pick apart his defense tonight, unfortunately we weren't able to do that."