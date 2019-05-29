ELDRIDGE — At points this season, North Scott head coach Dion Ayers was searching for someone to step up and lead the Lancers in the do-or-die situations.
Wednesday, with the team's season on the line, it was senior Rylie Rucker who rose to the occasion.
Rucker had a hand in all three of North Scott's second-half goals, helping the Class 2A No. 12 Lancers overcome a halftime deficit and beat No. 14 Dubuque Wahlert 3-1 in a regional semifinal Wednesday at The Pitch.
The Lancers (11-7) travel to Cedar Rapids Monday to face fifth-ranked Xavier for a trip to state.
"We dug deep, I don't think a few of us were feeling great tonight so we had to grind it out," Rucker said. "For us seniors, this is our last time playing together, and on The Pitch, and we needed to pass it to feet, find people who were open and stop panicking so much."
Rucker started the scoring by pouncing on an attempted clear of her corner, firing the ball past the outstretched arms of Wahlert keeper Ivy Dearstone to tie the game in the 51st minute.
"When it came back to me, I kicked it and really hoped it was going to go in because I really needed a break," Rucker said. "I think we all just had a little more urgency in the second half. Once one person goes in, it's like a domino effect."
Rucker later chased down a deep ball and fired a cross onto the foot of sophomore Faith Rains for a goal to give the Lancers the lead in the 67th minute.
Rains also had the put-away goal, pouncing on a rebound in the 75th minute, once again set up on a corner from Rucker.
"Normally we're just a corner team. Once we get a corner, we'll get a goal off it," Rains said. "We just decided that our effort would put us through and we'd have some struggles, but our effort would get us through."
The Lancers looked disjointed in the first half, thanks to attempting a new formation.
North Scott opened up the game in a 3-5-2 with senior defensive back Katie Jackovich sidelined with a hand injury suffered last week.
The Golden Eagles (12-7) took an early lead on a goal from Libby Perry, who cleaned up on a jumble in front of the North Scott net in the fourth minute. Despite that defensive miscue, it wasn't until seeing how ineffective the Lancers were offensively that Ayers decided to put Jackovich in the game in the 19th minute, cast and all.
That substitution allowed North Scott to play a 4-4-2 and eventually take the game over in the second half.
"I think for us, it just makes us comfortable and it allowed Rylie to sit up top at forward," Ayers said. "I think it makes us relax a little bit, and we had to do something because that 3-5-2, we weren't getting any offense.
"It's still not good enough to take care of Xavier. We're going to have to play better than we did tonight."
And yet, despite an up-and-down season, North Scott is once again a game away from the state tournament, eager to get back after missing out last season. Xavier won the regular season meeting between the two teams 2-1 back on April 20 and features UAB basketball commit Caitlynn Daniels, who leads the Saints with 14 goals and 14 assists.
"We can't let her beat us. We have to have anybody else beat us from Xavier," Ayers said. "Her I.Q. for the game is really high, you just can't leave her. ... We've got to make sure we know where she is at all times."