Ruiz, Moline soccer have something to prove after last year's sweet 16 run

Without a shot at the postseason this year with it being canceled because of the pandemic, the sting of last year’s defeat to end the postseason run is something the Maroons still recall.

Moline lost to Edwardsville 3-2 on a buzzer-beating goal in their 2019 Class 3A Sectional final matchup.

Although Moline lost two all-conference midfield pieces to graduation, Ruiz believes this year’s team may be even more talented coming off the unexpected playoff push. Alleman transfer Isaiah Gallegos, who Ruiz has played with since he was about 10, also joined the team.

“People are going to look at us as a team that went to the sweet 16,” Ruiz said. “This year we kind of want to prove to everyone that we can be consistent with it.”

The reality of this season is that a Big 6 title is all they can aspire to.

Ruiz, who says he had Division I interest before his college recruitment process was derailed by the pandemic, has worked on his game at the BettPlex and had the opportunity to play at the national level with his club team in Naples, Fla., last February.

He said it was a great experience playing with guys from all over the country as he got to visit Florida for the first time.