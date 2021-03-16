Ruiz, Moline soccer have something to prove after last year's sweet 16 run

With a number of players back from last year’s team that made a surprise playoff run to the sweet 16, expectations entering this season are different for the Moline boys soccer team.
Coach Rick Sanchez believes success hinges on the newcomers and younger players meshing in with the experienced varsity athletes.
“We’ve got to blend in the new guys,” Sanchez said. “If everything goes well, the expectations are going to be high for this group this spring.”
Sanchez listed seven newcomers who could make an impact in addition to his 10 returners varsity.
With 16 games scheduled in a one-month span, conditioning and depth in the rotation also take on even greater importance in a season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Coach Sanchez has already been making us run so much,” joked senior forward Jose Ruiz, who had four postseason goals in last year’s run to the sectional as a No. 5 seed.
The Maroons finished tied for fifth out of eight teams in the Western Big 6 Conference before clicking during the postseason, making their first appearance to the sectional round since 2011. In addition to Ruiz, Moline returns two other senior all stars in defender Michael Galvin and leading scorer Blake Bastian at forward.
Moline also returns keeper Carson Klavohn and defenders Boukary Mbengue and Tejan Jah. Jah is committed to play soccer at Luther College and Mbengue will head to St. Francis.
Without a shot at the postseason this year with it being canceled because of the pandemic, the sting of last year’s defeat to end the postseason run is something the Maroons still recall.
Moline lost to Edwardsville 3-2 on a buzzer-beating goal in their 2019 Class 3A Sectional final matchup.
Although Moline lost two all-conference midfield pieces to graduation, Ruiz believes this year’s team may be even more talented coming off the unexpected playoff push. Alleman transfer Isaiah Gallegos, who Ruiz has played with since he was about 10, also joined the team.
“People are going to look at us as a team that went to the sweet 16,” Ruiz said. “This year we kind of want to prove to everyone that we can be consistent with it.”
The reality of this season is that a Big 6 title is all they can aspire to.
Ruiz, who says he had Division I interest before his college recruitment process was derailed by the pandemic, has worked on his game at the BettPlex and had the opportunity to play at the national level with his club team in Naples, Fla., last February.
He said it was a great experience playing with guys from all over the country as he got to visit Florida for the first time.
As his final prep season begins, Ruiz says keeping a positive mentality and staying focused as a team is important to staying on the right track.
Ruiz says a number of players on the team look to have something to prove coming off the heartbreaking finish to last season.
“We just hope to show everyone what we’re about this year,” said Ruiz.