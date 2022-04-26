Russmann, Spartans race past Lancers

ELDRIDGE — Given the stature of the opponent, there was no question among those on the Pleasant Valley High School girls’ soccer sideline that Tuesday night’s performance was its best of the season.

The Spartans connected well, defended well and capitalized on their opportunities.

In a matchup of two Mississippi Athletic Conference heavyweights, Class 3A sixth-ranked PV blitzed 2A fifth-ranked North Scott 5-0 at The Pitch.

“We had to come out guns blazing because that's a very good team,” sophomore forward Morgan Russmann said. “Our chemistry was really good tonight. We found feet, our through balls were better than they have been all season and we just played really well.”

“It was pretty to watch,” PV coach Ed Knupp admitted.

Russmann scored three goals, all within a 9 ½ minute span of the second half, to turn the match into a rout and keep PV (8-3, 6-0) unbeaten in the MAC with Muscatine. Those two teams don’t meet until the final conference match of the season on Tuesday, May 17.

In the meantime, Knupp saw his squad make strides since its 1-0 loss to Linn-Mar on Saturday at the Bettendorf tournament.

It took less than six minutes for the Spartans to break through.

Addie Kerkhoff lofted a shot from about 40 yards out that sailed over keeper Natalie Knepper’s head for a score.

“I saw their keeper was a little up on the free kicks,” Kerkhoff said. “I just took a chance, saw it was open and shot it. It turned out well.”

PV had ample opportunities to add on but didn’t until the final minute of the half.

Kerkhoff directed a free kick toward the goal that went off the post. PV’s Ambria Fowler was there on the back side to push it through.

“We lost her,” North Scott coach Dion Ayers said. “We had everybody in the box except the forward. The ball dinged off the post and there were three white shirts there and no gray ones.”

The Spartans came out firing in the second half, with midfielder Camryn Woods connecting with Russmann on a pair of through balls for scores and then Kensie Staats feeding Russmann for her third goal in the 52nd minute.

PV outshot North Scott 28-10, including 17-4 on goal.

“(Camryn) is such a good distributor,” Russmann said. “It would have been embarrassing if I didn’t score. They were such good balls.”

The Spartans have wins over Assumption and Bettendorf this season, but this was their most convincing performance.

“We came out and showed where we’re improving,” Knupp said. “To put up five is great. Our work rate was high all game. North Scott is very well-organized and well-coached, but our kids outworked them.

“Our kids weren’t satisfied with two in the first half. They went out there, as well as they played in the first half, and I thought our energy was even higher in the second half. That’s all them.”

Besides his team having several defensive blunders, Ayers felt North Scott’s lack of aggression showed.

“Teams that play physical on us, we seem to back down a little bit,” said Ayers, whose team fell to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in MAC. “We have a tendency of backing up and getting on our heels instead of accepting that lick and getting up and getting that next hit in.”

Ayers said Wednesday’s workout will be a “character practice.” It was a similar situation a year ago when Bettendorf trounced North Scott 9-1 in April.

“Who are we? What are we going to do? How are we going to respond?” Ayers said. “We’ve got 21 girls here and they’ve got to trust each other. We’ve got to make them go in for challenges they’re not comfortable going into, that’s what it is going to take if we want to make a run at this in the playoffs.”

