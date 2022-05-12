Russmann's late goal sends PV to comeback road win over Moline

Pleasant Valley sophomore Morgan Russmann’s goal with 36 seconds left lifted the Pleasant Valley girls soccer team to a 3-2 win in a back-and-forth match at Moline on Thursday night.

The Class 3A No. 7 Spartans (11-4) trailed 1-0 at halftime before stepping up in a second-half comeback to end a run of six straight shutouts by Moline (13-5-2).

PV hasn’t trailed often this season and only surrendered two or more goals in two other games, Thursday’s comeback win was good to see for coach Ed Knupp.

“Getting behind helps prepare us for the postseason because if you get down a goal and it’s a win-or-die match, you’ve got to come back and score,” he said. “We did it twice and still had enough gas and energy to go out there and get the game-winner. I was really proud of how our kids just kept after it.”

Moline also got the test it expected to finish the regular season.

Kiersten Bailey scored four seconds before the break to put the Maroons up 1-0 at halftime.

The Spartans came out more aggressive in the second half as Daniya El-Zein scored off an Adelaide Wolfe header that followed an Addie Kerkhoff corner kick.

Moline’s Karsyn Kuffler put Moline back up with a goal in the 74th minute off a Bailey assist, but the lead was short-lived.

PV’s Ambria Fowler scored off a Jayne Abraham assist about a minute later and the Spartans were able to hold off Moline before Russmann’s game-winner.

PV keeper Libby Kamp had six saves, including one on a penalty kick and another on a last-second grab in the first half. Moline had seven corner kicks come up empty and another good look on a free kick sail high.

“That Moline team is going to do some damage in the postseason,” Knupp said. “They’re very, very good and they’ve got some good young players. Their movement, their speed, gave us a really nice challenge tonight.”

Fowler and El-Zen both came off the bench to score for the Spartans, which matched the Maroons with eight shots on goal.

Russmann, PV’s leading scorer with 23 goals, found her opening late and capitalized after only a few opportunities before that point.

“Some forwards can get very frustrated if the ball isn’t coming to them, if their teammates aren’t finding them or if the ball is weighted too heavy or too light,” he said. “She just keeps working until it comes and fortunately it happened before the game ended.”

Knupp complemented Moline’s play, coaching and goalkeeping after the win.

“We had to pay a lot of attention to Caroline Hazen and that freed up a couple other players to get us,” he said. “I just think they’re going to be a tough out in the tournament.

The Maroons open the Class 3A postseason as a No. 2 seed in the United Township Regional. Moline faces East Peoria next Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Moline coach Jonathan Dreasler was mostly pleased with how the game went until the final minute.

“That’s why we asked to play Pleasant Valley last before we go into the postseason,” he said. “We’re going to play teams of their caliber as we move on through our bracket and I think tonight prepared us for that more than any other game probably in the last couple weeks.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get the win tonight, but the action items and motivation that can come out of this I think will make us all the better come next week.”

The Maroons were also without one of its top scoring threats in Charlise Martel, who was home sick.

Making the most of their scoring chances and cleaning some things up on defense will be key as the team gets ready for postseason play.

“Not a bad 79 minutes with five freshmen in the back,” he said. “The plan next is to make sure we’re rested, injuries are taken care of over the weekend and then focus on the little items we’ve got to polish.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.