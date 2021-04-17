SAU men's soccer coach takes over Alleman girls program

“I wish I could honestly answer that,” he said. “I personally know about zero teams in this conference. I don't pay a lot of attention to girls soccer. I coached a couple of older teams in club, but I don't pay much attention to high school girls soccer, let alone in Illinois. It's just one of those things.

“I talked to them about their expectations and I think they have high hopes. They all want to do well."

Hollmer was a graduate assistant for the SAU women's program in 2008 and 2010 and returned in 2019 as an assistant for the both the SAU men's and women's soccer programs. He said he doesn't feel as if his lack of knowledge regarding conference foes will hinder his team's success.

“I don't think it's so much of a disadvantage,” he said. “Our big key is we need to worry about Alleman and worry about ourselves. If we do that, things will take care of themselves and things will sort themselves out. It's going to be a learning process for everyone.”

As for major changes, Hollmer admitted he wasn't interested in reinventing the wheel in regards to the program.