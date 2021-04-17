SAU men's soccer coach takes over Alleman girls program

Chad Hollmer admits that he is flying a little blind into his next coaching opportunity.
The first-year St. Ambrose University men's soccer coach is jumping in to fill a vacancy as the girls soccer coach at Alleman High School.
This past Wednesday was just his second workout with the team of roughly 40 members, less than a week before Tuesday's season-opening home match against Dunlap at 6 p.m at the Alleman Athletic Complex.
Hollmer has replaced Randy Bollman, a long-time leader of the program that guided the Pioneers to a 99-71-6 record in nine years.
Bollman's clubs won six regional titles in his last seven years and two sectional crowns, the second of those in the 2019 season, the last season on the pitch prior to this year. The 2014-15 team placed third in the Class 1A state series.
Bollman left the position earlier this month just as the season was getting started under his guidance.
Alleman athletic director Grant Iles described the vacancy as an “unexpected opening” before saying that Bollman resigned the position.
Bollman did not return messages to talk about his departure.
Iles felt as if Hollmer already has been a great fit for the position and has brought plenty of excitement to the program.
“His reception has been wonderful,” Iles said. “He has come in and made such a positive impact with the girls. The athletes are enjoying him, the parents are speaking well of him and our assistant coach has expressed how much she has enjoyed working with him already.
“He has been an absolute bright star … and been very well received. I've gotten lots of positive messages from our families and athletes about what a great job he's doing already.”
Hollmer is not letting the circumstances of his hiring after the season started slow him down.
“I'm excited for it and I think the girls are looking forward to it having almost two years off now,” Hollmer said of his new venture. “The timing was a little tough on them, but we'll get going and make the best of it.”
After Bollman's departure, first-year assistant coach Julia DeSmet, a 2019 Alleman graduate who is attending Northern Illinois University, had been running practices, according to Hollmer.
Hollmer, a Davenport Assumption High School and Mount Mercy University graduate, also admitted that he has had very little exposure to girls' soccer on the Illinois side of the river and the Western Big 6 Conference.
When asked what his expectations were for this team in the league, Hollmer, a Davenport resident, paused.
“I wish I could honestly answer that,” he said. “I personally know about zero teams in this conference. I don't pay a lot of attention to girls soccer. I coached a couple of older teams in club, but I don't pay much attention to high school girls soccer, let alone in Illinois. It's just one of those things.
“I talked to them about their expectations and I think they have high hopes. They all want to do well."
Hollmer was a graduate assistant for the SAU women's program in 2008 and 2010 and returned in 2019 as an assistant for the both the SAU men's and women's soccer programs. He said he doesn't feel as if his lack of knowledge regarding conference foes will hinder his team's success.
“I don't think it's so much of a disadvantage,” he said. “Our big key is we need to worry about Alleman and worry about ourselves. If we do that, things will take care of themselves and things will sort themselves out. It's going to be a learning process for everyone.”
As for major changes, Hollmer admitted he wasn't interested in reinventing the wheel in regards to the program.
“This is as much the girls' team as it is anyone's,” he said. “Just because I'm coming in, that doesn't make it my team. The seniors have been here for four years and they have just as much interpretation and power as anyone. That's what I spoke to them about – this is for you guys, your guys' year to make the most of it.
“But at the same time, we can have a fresh start, so if you guys need change and want to have some things different, then let's chat about it and do what's best for you guys.”
He said the players were receptive to that concept.
“They have been very accommodating and welcoming,” he said. “They welcomed me with open arms and have tried to help me as much as I can help them.”
Hollmer was not sure if this gig with the Pioneers will be on an interim basis or turn into a long-term relationship.
“I think it's one of those things where we come in and see how it goes,” Hollmer said. “I talked to the athletic director and we're going to reevaluate things at the end of the year. My intention is to give these girls everything I have. If it works out, maybe there is a future.
“That's something for all parties to reflect on and decide once it comes down to it.”
Iles said that will be after the season.
“I would love to have him for a multi-year commitment and have him here for the foreseeable future,” Iles said. “For him to come in on such short notice, he could only commit to this year. We'll sit down and talk about the future after the season is over.”