Schmitt's four goals lead Alleman past DePue-Hall in regional semifinal

Ryan Schmitt had himself a night as the Alleman junior scored a career-high four goals to lead the Pioneers to a 6-0 win over DePue-Hall in a Class 1A Alleman Regional semifinal matchup on Tuesday night.

The fourth-seeded Pioneers (13-8) advance to face top-seeded Mendota (17-6), a 9-0 winner over Riverdale, in Friday’s regional final at 6 p.m. back at the Alleman Athletic Complex.

Schmitt’s first goal came off a nice, long feed from Carlos Ramirez in the sixth minute with his second coming off an assist from Ethan Gripp 15 minutes later as Alleman led 2-0 at halftime. Schmitt drilled a free kick goal in the 53rd minute and Julian Villalobos assisted his fourth goal six minutes later.

“My teammates were feeding me the ball,” Schmitt said, “and I was trying to look for them too.”

Caleb Kale scored Alleman’s fifth goal and Francisco Rodriguez had the final score in the final few minutes.

“Caleb Kale, he’s had a couple hat tricks before. Francisco, he can score; our wingers, they provide us good balls into the box,” Schmitt said. “It also helped that our defense, they shut down their forwards to give us the clean sheet and give us the confidence to go forward.”

Keeper Brendan Johannes had a nice diving save in the second half on a good look for the Little Giants (9-12-3). Johannes finished with four saves in the shutout.

It was a balanced and convincing win for Alleman, which beat DePue-Hall just 2-1 on Sept. 24.

“We’ve been working on a lot of team chemistry, moving the ball quickly, hitting the quick counterattacks,” said Alleman coach Tavo Garcia. “We knew if we could connect and keep that team energy high that we could be successful.”

The Pioneers out-shot the Little Giants 11-4 on goal in the win.

Garcia said the team has focused on a sense of urgency on defense.

“Anytime they cross the halfway line to press quickly and urgently to stop them from shooting,” he said. “I thought the boys did a really good job of that tonight.”

Next up is a test with Mendota, which reached the Elite Eight last year and has outscored opponents 108-18 this season.

“We’ve just got to go out and compete as a team,” Garcia said. “We know when we go out and work together that we can compete with a lot of teams. We’re going to work together, work hard, and see what happens.”

Mendota 9, Riverdale 0: The Mendota Trojans rolled after leading 4-0 at halftime in a contest that was shortened in the second half. The Rams finished the season 7-14-1 as the Trojans advanced to Friday's Class 1A Alleman Regional final. Riverdale coach Gerald King said Mendota is an experienced team that is good at passing.

“All their movement is very precise,” he said. “They all have their patterns they run, and they run them well.”

The Rams will return a number of solid young players, including sophomore Aiden Sensabaugh, who has tallied multiple four-goal games.

“We had a good season this year for what we had for players,” King said. “We had a good year and played some good games.”