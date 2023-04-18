GENESEO — Geneseo High School junior Katlyn Seaman was confident when she stepped up to the line for a penalty kick against undefeated Quincy in Tuesday night’s Western Big 6 Conference matchup.

After scoring two penalty kicks over the weekend at the Schaumburg tournament, Seaman had another shot to get her team on the board.

Seaman’s foot stayed hot.

She drilled the penalty kick goal in the 50th minute following a push inside the box and the Leafs (11-2, 5-0 Big 6) finished out the shutout defensively to take the conference lead.

Quincy (8-3-1, 4-1) suffered some tough calls, including one goal waved off in the contest.

Seaman said the team expected a tough game. It was the Leafs second straight Big 6 game that came down to the wire following last week’s 1-0 overtime win over Alleman.

“We had to fight the entire 80 minutes and maybe go into overtime. We’ve been doing that a lot,” she said. “We just had to lock in and play together. We worked a lot on our offense, we went through a lot of plays and where our positioning should be. And we were ready.”

The PK goal made the difference as neither team was able to capitalize on plenty of opportunities. Geneseo out-shot Quincy 10-6 on goal.

Geneseo keeper Addison Smith had six saves. Quincy had a corner in the final minute, but the Geneseo defenders easily cleared the ball ahead of the final buzzer.

“Our four backs did amazing,” Seaman said. “They were willing to get back and cut anybody off with the ball.

“I have a lot of faith in them. I can’t say that I was too worried.”

Smith said the team’s younger players have gotten more comfortable this year after gaining more experience.

Geneseo starts three sophomores, including center back defender Annie Maxwell.

“We really have gained trust in each other to get the ball out or talk to each other if it’s a close ball,” she said. “I think it’s made us a stronger team overall.”

The game was physical throughout and featured six yellow cards.

Quincy appeared to score in heavy traffic in the first half off of a corner, but the goal was waived off for offsides. Later, Quincy coach Travis Dinkheller was given a yellow card after calling for a Geneseo foul in the box. Quincy’s Rian Moore was given her second yellow card with 30 seconds left, resulting in a red card.

“There can be just one call in the game when there’s a goal that gets scored,” Smith said. “I just think that playing every second and every minute of the game is really huge for us. For us, there’s no backing down.”

Smith said playing closer games has made the team better.

The target on the Leafs’ backs has gotten bigger as it stays focused on winning conference games and getting prepared for the postseason.

“We have to go into every game thinking that team’s going to beat us,” Smith said, “and just play to our best ability.”

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton anticipated a one-goal game considering the strength of each team’s defense. QHS has allowed just eight goals in 12 games and Geneseo has given up 13 goals in 13 games.

“We just didn’t play well offensively today,” he said. “We worked on some stuff and didn’t execute it. It was just a tough game. Hard defensive game, physical game. We had a few opportunities, they had multiple opportunities. I don’t think either team really settled in and played to what they’re capable of tonight.”

Morton said Maxwell and senior Allison Griffin had good games defensively in the shutout.

“They got by us a few times, but Addison did an outstanding job in goal and made a couple of close saves,” Morton said. “It was definitely a good game by her and our four backs. One of their best games.”