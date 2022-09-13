Second-half scoring flurry keeps Leafs atop Big 6

GENESEO — The Geneseo High School boys' soccer squad knew it would have a challenge on its hands in its bid to remain atop the Western Big 6 standings.

Indeed, visiting Galesburg issued that challenge with a pair of first-half goals to take both the lead and the momentum in Tuesday's matchup.

However, all of that changed quickly.

After the Maple Leafs tied the game with 2:17 left before halftime, they scored three times in the first seven minutes of the second half and never looked back in a 5-2 win over the Silver Streaks at the Geneseo Soccer Pitch.

The 6-5-1 Leafs' rally enabled it to remain perfect in conference play at 3-0 and remain at the head of a crowded field. Galesburg (5-2-2) falls to 1-2 in Big 6 play.

"We had a talk at halftime," said Geneseo coach Harvey Morton. "We weren't coming off the ball like we could have, and our defense got a bit lax. We came out strong and put a goal in right way, then we kind of let up and loosened up a bit."

Geneseo had gone up 1-0 just over six minutes in when senior midfielder Matt Daly scored the first of his two goals. Just past the midway point of the first half, the Streaks' Matt Roach booted home the equalizer, then he set up Ryan Tapper for the go-ahead goal and a 2-1 Galesburg edge.

"Coming into this game, we didn't come out as strong as we should have," said Daly. "Going in tied (at halftime), it was like we started the second half at 0-0, and we came out with momentum."

The momentum surge for Geneseo began when senior midfielder Connor Nelson set up Zach Stoeger for the tying goal with just over two minutes left before intermission.

"Tying it up, that helped us a ton," Morton said. "We got back-to-back goals and put a little pressure on them."

The first of those back-to-back tallies came courtesy of Nelson, who beat Galesburg goalkeeper Caleb Johnson (eight saves) exactly two minutes into the second half. Thirty seconds later, junior forward Brayden Combs scored to put the hosts up 4-2.

"We like to not let those things get under our skin," Nelson said of the Leafs' first-half deficit. "It hurts, but we want to fight back harder. Even when the pressure is on us, we're still confident that we can do it."

Combs knew that it was imperative for Geneseo to build on the boost it gave itself with its late first-half goal.

"In the second half, we had to come out harder and faster," he said. "Start executing more. We couldn't take Galesburg lightly, even after coming off two big conference wins (over Moline and United Township). We couldn't slow down."

Less than four minutes after Combs' goal, Geneseo made it a 5-2 game when Nelson slipped the ball to Daly with the heel of his right foot, and Daly converted his second goal of the evening.

But by that time, the tide had irrevocably turned away from the Silver Streaks and in Geneseo's favor.

"I think we were strong with our game in the first half," said Galesburg coach Phil Redington. "Unfortunately, we gave up that second goal and lost a bit of that momentum. They had the tempo in the second half, and we couldn't adjust quick enough."