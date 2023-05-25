Playing soccer for just her second season, Alleman goalkeeper Clair Hulke has stepped up to become a reliable piece for the state bound Pioneers.
Already known as a standout basketball player, Hulke has been the leading scorer for the upward-trending team on the hardwood. She was a third-team IBCA all-state player and averaged 22 points and six rebounds a game in conference.
Friday, she will look to defend the net as Alleman makes the trip to state for the second time in program history and first since 2015. Alleman faces IC Catholic at 5 p.m. at North Central College in Naperville in the Class 1A state semifinals.
Hulke had seven saves in the 2-1 overtime win over Lombard Montini in the super sectional on Tuesday. She has 79 saves on the season and has allowed just seven goals in 17 games.
Her athleticism and willingness to go after the ball has translated to both basketball and soccer.
Hulke said she didn't even touch a soccer ball until her sophomore year.
“Just having the support of these girls and being able to have them all around me teaching me and helping me out,” she said, “it’s all because of them.”
The 6-foot Hulke has no problem making leaping saves like she’s going for a rebound or kicking a ball downfield.
“Obviously soccer is a very different sport, very different environment,” she said. “A lot of it was different but I think just mainly the hand-eye coordination really came into play with being a keeper.”
Having a number of classmates play both basketball and soccer helped her take on the second sport.
“They’re all my friends and they all were like oh, just come play for fun,” she said. “I was like, OK, I’ll try it. It just kind of became a lot more than that. I really enjoyed it and I loved the environment they created and having them around and getting to spend time with them.”
Alleman coach Randy Bollman said Hulke has responded well to her coaching.
“I think the biggest thing is we bring in the best goalkeeper coach, coach Javier (Sanchez), in the Quad Cities,” Bollman said. “He’s done miracles. He’s actually given her training, she knows what she’s doing now, and it shows.”
The Pioneers now hope to improve on their third-place finish at state in 2015.
On a team without a senior, Hulke is among the junior leaders on the team. The tight-knit group brings a lot of club experience and plays unselfishly on offense.
“That chemistry really plays into the way that we play and the style we play,” she said. “Just to be able to have that chemistry with this group, obviously we’re all still juniors so we still got a whole other year together, so it’s just really great to have that.”