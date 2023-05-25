IHSA postseason soccer

Class 1A state semifinal

Basics: Alleman (14-3-1) vs. IC Catholic Prep (14-2) on Friday, 5 p.m. at North Central College in Naperville.

Twitter: @DLansman_DA

At stake: The winner will play in the state title game on Saturday at 5 p.m. with the third-place match at 3 p.m. … The opposite semifinal features Pleasant Plains vs. Normal U-High.

FYI: Alleman is playing in state for just the second time and first since 2015, when it finished third in 1A. … IC Catholic finished fourth at state in 2017. … The Knights allowed just four goals all season and went 5-0 in the Metro Suburban Conference this season after falling in the super sectional last year. … Moline handed IC Catholic one its two losses this season, winning 2-1; Alleman beat Moline 1-0 last month.

Leading scorers: Alleman sophomore Carson Wendt leads the team with 22 goals this season; junior Abby Glackin is second with 12 goals and nine assists. … Junior Matea O’Donnell had 15 goals and 10 assists and sophomore Grazie Narcisi had 12 goals and 10 assists for the Knights.

Class 2A Dunlap Sectional final

Basics: Geneseo (16-4-2) vs. Peoria Notre Dame (17-3-2) at Dunlap Middle School at 6 p.m.

Twitter: @ahanson_41

FYI: The Western Big 6 Conference champion Maple Leafs meet their perennial postseason nemesis for the ninth season in a row. … The Irish have ended Geneseo’s season the last five seasons and in shutout fashion the last four. … Geneseo beat PND 2-1 in 2016 en route to winning its last sectional title.