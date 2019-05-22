Two set pieces was all it took.
Twice North Scott failed to mark Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Patient Ngakani in the penalty box, and both times the J-Hawk junior made the Lancers pay, scoring two goals off corner kicks as Jefferson beat North Scott 2-1 in a Class 3A substate semifinal Wednesday at The Pitch.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson faces Iowa City West in a substate final Saturday at noon.
"What killed us was the set pieces," North Scott senior goalkeeper Colin Wiersema said. "It's easy to look back and say what we could have done better. It's easy to say we could have marked the guy but we just got beat athletically on those. We didn't have the mentality to go for those balls, myself included, as much as we should have."
After an even first half, Jefferson (9-5-1) came out strong in the second half and drew a corner on a deep kick from J-Hawk keeper Jacob Cross that forced Wiersema to come out and make an aggressive play to negate a breakaway.
On the ensuing corner, Ngakani headed the ball into the net to give Jefferson the lead in the 53rd minute.
The Lancers quickly countered as Jayce Carsten made a nice run down the right side of the field, then at the last second slid the ball over to Alex Perez to tie the game in the 54th minute. It was the first goal since April 29 for the Lancers, who had been shutout in their previous four games.
"That makes it harder to swallow because I felt like, because of that goal, everything was going to go our way," North Scott head coach Troy Bendickson said. "Because of the crowd, our guys got excited again, you could see some passion."
However, Ngakani scored on another corner kick in the 63rd minute to give Jefferson the lead back, doubling his season total.
"I feel amazing because I've never scored two goals on the corner," Ngakani said. "Coach always teaches me how to move on corners. I'm supposed to go in the back and then when they take them, I've got to move faster to win the ball.
The Lancers struggled all night to deny corner kicks, allowing eight in the game. Both teams played fairly even in the first half, with Jefferson holding a 7-6 advantage in shots. The second half was a different story as North Scott was outshot 14-2.
"We knew, we had them scouted and they didn't do anything different that what we expected," Bendickson said. "They did exactly what we expected, they were going to come forward with speed and just keep coming with numbers, and we were going to have to try and counter it. We did well to hold the ball in the first half, but in the second half, we couldn't hold the ball nor could we play very direct."
Wiersema was solid all night for the Lancers, making 11 saves as well as several aggressive plays to break up quality Jefferson chances.
Though North Scott ended the season losing its final five games, the Lancers did finish 8-8, their best record since 2015.
Wiersema feels a different mentality surrounding the program now, and even though he's one of five seniors on the team, he's excited to see where the Lancers go from here.
"The program is way different. To be frank, we used to go into substate thinking, 'How bad are we going to lose by?'" Wiersema said. "This year, we grabbed a bye and we played them close. It was a well-fought game, we just didn't come out on the end of it. I think the culture of this program is far different than it used to be. It's in a lot better spot and I'm excited for what they can do in the next few years."