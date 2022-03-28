'She's a stud': Central's Ford looking to build on breakout sophomore season in net

After her freshman season was nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Addie Ford knew she had to make up for lost time.

So the Davenport Central High School keeper hit the MAC soccer scene with a bang last year. As a sophomore, she posted four shutouts, earned first-team all-conference honors, and decided on her college future, committing to Drake last fall.

"It just made my sophomore season more special, and memorable," Ford said. "Since that season, my confidence has risen. It's crazy how much so little can mean so much."

Now, after making such a splash, Ford looks to build on her breakout campaign as Mississippi Athletic Conference play opens this week.

"I just know I've got to play well," Ford said. "I know my team's going to play well, too, and I've got their back and they've got my back."

Ford started playing soccer in kindergarten, originally lined up at forward before making the switch to keeper around the time she was in fifth grade.

"One of my first club coaches saw I could actually kick the ball and punt it so she was like, you should be in goal," Ford said. "So I moved to goal and I loved it. ... I couldn't really see myself as a striker, I could see myself as a goalkeeper."

Ford has plenty of club experience, playing with Quad Cities United, FC America and is currently with the Bettendorf Soccer Association. She has also been involved with the Iowa Olympic Development Program for the past five years.

In fact, it was her time with ODP that had a significant impact on her college recruiting. While the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the soccer season in 2020, Ford still participated in ODP events, helping her keep her skills sharp and also helping her college exposure.

"It was very vital because my (future college coach Lindsey Horner), she helps out with ODP so the only place she really saw me was at ODP and scrimmages and games," said Ford, who also credited ODP for her quick transition to the high school game. "I came in training, I was training months before the season."

While looking for where she would go to college, Ford also had interest from Missouri State, but decided on Drake because of its STEM programs and also because of Horner and the coaching staff.

"It was really fast-paced but I also had my time to think about where I want to go and what I want to major in and Drake has all the things I'm looking for in a college," Ford said. "They have great coaches, they have amazing academics and I just look forward to going there."

Once she finally hit the pitch for the Blue Devils last spring, Ford made an instant impact. Her four shutouts and 101 saves don't tell the whole story. Easy-going and funny off the pitch but intense and focused on it, at 6-foot, Ford is long and athletic and is a student of the game.

She routinely has conversations with head coach Nick Newman discussing strategy and tactics to improve the team success.

"I trust her more than anybody else I've ever played with. ... When you see talent, you know," senior center back Jordyn Johnson said. "She's extremely smart; she says stuff that even coaches don't think about. She studies the players on the opposing team during the game, she gives us pointers that nobody else grasps until after the game, she studies film. She's a stud."

Ford's play earned the recognition of MAC coaches as she earned first team all-conference honors last season. She's the first Davenport Central player to earn first team honors since forward Morgan Teel in 2015, who went on to play at the University of Northern Iowa.

"Addie's height and length is obviously a huge asset but ... the speed of her lateral movement, she can take it to a different gear," Newman said. "She's a captain and the way she interacts with her teammates, is almost like a player-coach."

Ford's eye for the ball isn't just limited to the soccer pitch. She averaged 6.3 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game this past season for the basketball team.

She feels her time on the court has helped her on the pitch, and vice versa.

"Being a goalie, I use my hands the whole game, and with rebounding, you're going straight up for the ball and soccer is the same way for me," she said. "My hand-eye coordination since basketball, it's improved drastically."

With Ford and an experienced back line — including Johnson and junior Grace Hutt, who both earned second team All-MAC honors last year — the Blue Devils feel there's potential for a breakout campaign after finishing 7-10 last year.

They key, especially with so much experience in the back half of the field, is finding ways to score. Central averaged 1.6 goals per game last year and was shut out six times. Newman thinks the pieces are there to see a marked improvement on offense, aided by freshman Dylan Moeller, whom he thinks can have an impact right from the start.

"My motto for this year is 'Trust yourselves, trust your teammates,'" Newman said. "The defense is definitely the strength, but I think our senior midfields and forwards are going to have a huge impact on what we do."

Still, with the offense perhaps needing some time to come together, that could put extra pressure on Ford and her defense.

She says she doesn't feel it.

"I always think I'm going to make the save before the shot even comes," she said. "I don't really feel the pressure. I just play."

