Six different Maroons scored in 10-0 win over Galesburg

The Moline girls soccer team knows in order to be its best, it can’t rely on just one or two players to do all the scoring.

Moline showed what that can look like Monday night as six girls scored in a 10-0 Western Big 6 Conference win over Galesburg. Moline (7-2-2, 4-1 Big 6) dominated to win its sixth game in the last seven in a contest that was shortened by 20 minutes when the Maroons led 7-0 after 43 minutes.

Galesburg (4-4, 1-2 Big 6) had just one shot on goal despite Moline playing with only 10 girls down the stretch.

Caroline Hazen opened the scoring with a goal in the fourth minute. It was her ninth straight goal for Moline as she had all the tallies in two wins over Metamora and United Township.

Hazen, Charlise Martel, Vivan Veto, and Lu Veto all scored two goals for Moline, which led 6-0 at halftime. Kiersten Bailey and Bella Smith also found the net in the first half for Moline.

Jazmine Cunningham and Madison Schneider played keeper in the shutout.

Martel, a sophomore, said it felt good to have such a productive day offensively for 60 minutes.

“I just like that we’re trying to play more as a team every day,” she said. “We’re gradually getting better.”

The Maroons racked up 25 shots with 16 on goal as coach Jonathan Dreasler was constantly substituting players in and out.

Dreasler is pleased with the team’s consistency and seeing multiple girls find the net.

“We should never be expecting just one to do it, so I was really happy to see the repetition more than anything tonight from multiple teammates, not just one or two girls that we rely on,” he said. “It’s going to be very important for us going forward the rest of the season that we have to rely on more than one person to be able to hit the back of the net.”

Dreasler said it’s also important to get the girls that don’t always get the spotlight involved more.

“We’re working on their attitudes and their consistency in the game and not getting down because they don’t get the attention that their teammates do,” he said. “Arguably, they’re just as good.”

Vivan Veto, Hazen, Bailey and Martel also kick for the football team. Martel said it’s especially fun when they are all having success.

“We got super close during the football season, so it made it even better when we came to soccer season,” Martel said. “We all play pretty close together on the field, so it’s really fun to be able to play together.”

Dreasler joked that sometimes the football kickers on the team have had a habit of kicking their shots over the goal.

“We’ve been working in the last couple weeks reminding them, in soccer, you have to score below the bar and not above the bar,” he said. “It was very nice to see all of our kickers on the team score tonight.”

The Veto sisters finished the last four goals, including back-to-back coming on their own corner kicks. The Maroons had 11 corners in the win.

“If we want to be successful in the postseason, we have to finish on restarts, that includes corners,” Dreasler said. “Tonight we were able to do that. We still have more to do, because as you saw, the kicker had to score and not the other players on the field.”

Martel says the team is continuing to hit its stride after the feeling-out process early in the season.

“Every game we play more as a team,” she said, “and talk and pass more as a team.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.