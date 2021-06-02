Skahill kick-starts Bulldogs' 4-1 regional semis victory over Davenport Central

Bettendorf beat Central 9-0 in their regular-season matchup on April 6.

“I am very proud of how much we have improved since the beginning of the season until the end,” Ford said. “We lost by a lot of goals the first time and this was so much better. ... We improved in every area.”

After Skahill’s early goal, the Blue Devils’ defense clamped down. The hosts eventually broke through late in the first half behind goals from Sophia Utsinger and Alma Gonzalez-Hayes to make it 3-0 at the break.

But Central’s aggressive play made the Bulldogs work. Blue Devil defenders Jordyn Johnson, Takiya Jackson and Isabel Buxbaum-Lara were especially effective in stopping Bettendorf attacks with clearances and strong tackles.

Utsinger added her second goal in the 53rd minute off a corner from Avery Horner to make it 4-0. Horner finished with three assists. Ella Kilstrom and Avery Franzman helped record the win in goal. Franzman had three saves in the second half.

Blue Devils senior Gracie Frandsen scored in the 80th minute for the visitors. Other strong attacking games for Central came from Ellianna Revell-Beck, Lois Blackman, Ella Chitwood, Sophie Lawton and Regan Saxton.