Skahill kick-starts Bulldogs' 4-1 regional semis victory over Davenport Central

When Bettendorf’s Autumn Skahill got ready to line up a shot early in the Bulldogs’ playoff soccer opener against Davenport Central, she was doing it against a family member.
Skahill was eyeing Blue Devils starting goalkeeper Addie Ford – her cousin.
“I try to not to think about that too much,” Skahill said.
But then added with a laugh ‘family feud.’
Skahill did manage to beat her cousin with a low shot to the right corner from 10 yards out which helped get Bettendorf off and running and helped lead to an eventual 4-1 win in the Class 3A regional semifinal matchup at TouVelle Stadium.
The Bulldogs (13-4) will travel to face Pleasant Valley on Friday for the regional championship and trip to the state tournament.
Ford, for her part, smiled when asked when if anything was said after Skahill managed to get her shot past her in the second minute.
“Nothing was said,” Ford said with a laugh. “We might talk about it later.”
Besides letting her cousin score on her, Ford did her best to keep the Bulldogs at bay, making 14 saves. The Central sophomore keeper did want to talk about how much progress the Blue Devils made during the season, finishing 7-10 overall.
Bettendorf beat Central 9-0 in their regular-season matchup on April 6.
“I am very proud of how much we have improved since the beginning of the season until the end,” Ford said. “We lost by a lot of goals the first time and this was so much better. ... We improved in every area.”
After Skahill’s early goal, the Blue Devils’ defense clamped down. The hosts eventually broke through late in the first half behind goals from Sophia Utsinger and Alma Gonzalez-Hayes to make it 3-0 at the break.
But Central’s aggressive play made the Bulldogs work. Blue Devil defenders Jordyn Johnson, Takiya Jackson and Isabel Buxbaum-Lara were especially effective in stopping Bettendorf attacks with clearances and strong tackles.
Utsinger added her second goal in the 53rd minute off a corner from Avery Horner to make it 4-0. Horner finished with three assists. Ella Kilstrom and Avery Franzman helped record the win in goal. Franzman had three saves in the second half.
Blue Devils senior Gracie Frandsen scored in the 80th minute for the visitors. Other strong attacking games for Central came from Ellianna Revell-Beck, Lois Blackman, Ella Chitwood, Sophie Lawton and Regan Saxton.
“I am very happy for Gracie to go out that way,” Central coach Nick Newman said. “I was really happy with how we competed (with Bettendorf) the entire game. Living up to the expectations that I set at the beginning of the season, it’s just nice to see some of that come to fruition. The conversation we had at the end was the work we need to put in to continue to compete with the upper levels of the MAC.”
Skahill did not play the first time the two teams met as she was out with an ankle injury. But the junior showed her speed down the right side the entire game, making several nice centering passes that forced Ford to make big saves on shots from Horner and other Bulldogs. Skahill had four shots on goal.
“(Autumn) uses her speed really well and that keeps the pressure on and Avery and Sophia do a really good job of finding her,” Bulldogs coach Todd Hornaday said.
Next up is the rematch with the Spartans that went the Bulldogs way a month ago in a 1-0 victory. Hornaday expects a similar dogfight on Friday.
“Central gave us a nice aggressive game, which I think helps prepare us for the way PV plays,” Hornaday said. “You want to be sharp going in. It should be a great game.”
Bettendorf 4, Davenport Central 1
Halftime score: Bettendorf 3, Central 0.
Scoring
B-Autumn Skahill (Avery Horner assist), 2nd minute
B-Sophia Utsinger (Horner assist), 35th minute
B-Alman Gonzalez-Hayes, free kick, 40th minute