DES MOINES — There were smiles mixed in with the tears.
Despite a 3-1 loss to Waukee in the Class 3A state quarterfinals, the members of the Pleasant Valley girls soccer team held their heads high, their season accomplishments not overlooked.
"I'm so proud of my team for even getting here," senior Grace Necker said. "We had a lot to overcome with three different coaches in the past four years, and a lot of these girls hadn't played varsity before so it really means a lot that my team could just get here in the first place."
Pleasant Valley (15-3) fell behind 2-0 in the first half before Necker scored a penalty kick in the 68th minute. The Spartans couldn't net the equalizer as Allie Williams put the game away in the 76th minute.
"They were a really good technical team, and they outplayed us a little bit in the first half, but I think in the second half we caught our wind and got used to them a little bit more," Necker said. "If we would have just played like that the whole game, it probably would have been a little bit of a different outcome."
The Spartans opened the game with good possession and had a pair of chances to take an early lead but couldn't capitalize.
Ellie Scranton fired a free kick from about 35 yards off the crossbar in the sixth minute, then a shot from Rory Donahue in the 16th minute ricocheted off the Waukee keeper but no Spartan could get a foot on the ball to score on the rebound.
"To get that early goal on that free kick would have been great," Pleasant Valley head coach Ed Knupp said. "The speed of the game was as good as we've seen all year. We've seen speed up and down the field, and we've handled that. This was speed across and back and over, and we really struggled to keep up. I think the young players continued to adapt to that situation, got stronger throughout the game."
Waukee (14-4) thought it scored on the counterattack, but freshman Olivia Lovell was called offsides. Lovell made up for her gaffe by scoring a pair of goals in the first half, burying a rebound of a shot that went off the crossbar in the 19th minute, then scoring on a cross from Izzy Dammen in the 25th minute.
It was the first time all season the Spartans had allowed two goals in a match after surrendering just three all season.
"They were a really strong team," said Lovell, who has 10 goals on the season. "We were excited to play this team because we've never seen them before. I think we were just hoping to force them one way because we saw they were really good in their back, and we knew it was going to be hard to beat them."
The Spartans controlled possession in the second half and got on the board thanks to Necker's penalty kick, but Waukee took advantage of a pressing Spartan team to grab the free kick and score the dagger.
Necker is one of six seniors who helped the Spartans reach the state tournament in three of their four years, including finishing second in Class 2A in 2015. Knupp hopes their legacy carries over to even more future success.
"I couldn't be more proud of the group," Knupp said. "Thanks to the seniors, who really helped shape our attitude, the mentality that we've had all year and that's going to carry on to these younger players in the future because they have an idea now how to go out and not only compete but to win."
Waukee 3, Pleasant Valley 1
Halftime score -- Waukee 2, Pleasant Valley 0. Goals -- Olivia Lovell (W), 19th minute; Lovell (W) from Izzy Dammen, 25th minute; Grace Necker (PV), penalty kick, 68th minute; Allie Williams (W), 76th minute. Shots -- Pleasant Valley 9, Waukee 13. Shots on goal -- Pleasant Valley 4, Waukee 8. Saves -- Pleasant Valley (Jenna Ruccolo 5); Waukee (Emily LeVere 3). Offsides -- Pleasant Valley 0, Waukee 1. Corner kicks -- Pleasant Valley 2, Waukee 1. Fouls -- Pleasant Valley 9, Waukee 13. Yellow cards -- Pleasant Valley (Gretchen Strobbe), Waukee (Jori Nieman).
Team records -- Pleasant Valley 15-3 (final); Waukee 14-4