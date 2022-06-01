Spartans back in state semis after win over Trojans

DES MOINES — Justin Ancelet has a never-give-up mentality.

He got it from his father, Todd, who played soccer at Luther College.

"He just gave that to me and it grew on me," Ancelet said.

That attitude helped lift the Spartans back to the Class 3A semifinals with a 2-0 win over third-seeded Iowa City West on Wednesday evening at Cownie Soccer Park. The Spartans face Cedar Rapids Prairie — a winner in penalty kicks over Johnston — at 5:10 p.m. Friday.

After PV controlled a scoreless first half, Aidan Judd boomed a ball over the Trojan back line. Ancelet came racing through, split a pair of defenders, then flicked a shot over the head of West keeper Nicholas McDonnell to put the Spartans on the board in the 45th minute.

"That was really big, we just needed that momentum, just like in all of our other games," Ancelet said. "Once we got that, we got the fans into it, our whole bench into it and that just gave us momentum. We had them on their heels."

Later in the game, Ancelet's gritty mentality once again was evident. He fought to prevent a West clearing attempt, instead redirecting the ball back to Judd, who scored in the 73rd minute to ice the game for the Spartans.

"Justin did not give up his fight until that last goal," Judd said. "He won that ball in the box, it bounced out and I just one-timed it in the bottom corner to put the game away."

In a rematch of last year's title match, which PV won 1-0, the Spartans were in control from start to finish. They held possession for much of the first half, and had the only quality chances of the half, including a free kick from Rhys Ward that sailed just over the crossbar in the 10th minute.

"I told them, I'm not going to earn my money at halftime because there was no coaching needed," PV head coach Wayne Ward said. "We were almost there, honestly, we thought if it wasn't for the grass, the turf may have been a bit more useful but we were right in front of goal and, if their defense is going to drop off, we need to take a few more shots. One landed, and that was it."

After Ancelet's goal, the Spartans looked even more crisp offensively and generated more chances, including a shot from Jeffery Rinker that rang off the post in the 67th minute.

Less than a minute later, PV had to dodge a bullet of its own.

A foul in the box set up a penalty kick for the Trojans, with Michael Nelson — who had 30 goals this season — lined up to take the shot.

Nelson's shot sailed over the crossbar, and Judd scored five minutes later to put the game away.

"My heart was racing a little bit, but I had trust in our keeper, I knew he'd protect our net," senior defender Brady Hunter said. "I think that gave us a little push, a little momentum going forward."

Outside of the penalty kick, PV held Iowa City West in check, preventing Nelson and Miguel Cohen Suarez from getting behind them. The Spartans did allow 13 shots, but none tested Jack Kilstrom, who made six saves to record his 15th shutout of the season.

"I think it's the chemistry that gets us going," Hunter said. "That just helps our communication and keeps us persistent. We knew Nelson had 30 goals on the season, nearly 100 shots so we figured, you stick a man on him, don't let him turn, keep him contained and always have cover behind him, almost play with an extra man and that helped us stay really compact in the back."

