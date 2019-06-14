Pleasant Valley's boys soccer team won an outright MAC title and allowed just two goals all season. Bettendorf reached its 20th state tournament by beating Pleasant Valley in suspense-filled penalty kicks.
That success is well-represented as the Spartans and Bulldogs lead the annual Quad-City Times All-Area team.
Isaac Ward, who led the Mississippi Athletic Conference with 18 assists as well as eight goals, is one of five Spartans on the top two teams. He is joined on the first team by seniors Noah Decker and Zach Morel, who anchored the stingiest defense in the state. Forward Rhys Ward and defender Jack Roemer are on the second team.
Bettendorf, which lost eight senior starters from last year's state runner-up squad, has four individuals on the top two teams. Forward George Elias, midfielder Ian Silva and goalkeeper Micah Poole are on the first team while midfielder Joe Byrne is on the second team.
Elias led the Bulldogs with 10 goals while Silva led the team with 12 assists.
Davenport Central had three selections, including two first-teamers in midfielder Luke Hummel and defender Alex McLeland, who helped the Blue Devils pitch seven shutouts on the season.
There were two prolific goal-scorers on the first team as well. Davenport West's Huy Tran led the MAC with 20 goals this year while United Township's Arafath Ouro-Gnao earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches' Association all-state honors after scoring 30 goals in 19 games.
Moline's Manny Raya (17 goals, 6 assists), also an Illinois all-state selection, is on the first team along with West Liberty's Gabe Seele, who scored 14 goals to lead the Comets to a fourth-place finish at the Iowa Class 1A state tournament.