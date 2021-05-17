Spartans claim outright MAC title in PKs

MUSCATINE — After Justin Ancelet’s shot caromed off Logan Wolf’s hands and into the goal to secure Pleasant Valley High School’s victory Monday night, the Spartans sprinted toward the corner to celebrate.
A championship dogpile ensued.
After 100 minutes of soccer, often intense and chippy, and five rounds of a shootout, PV claimed the outright Mississippi Athletic Conference championship with a 2-1 (5-3 PKs) win over Muscatine at the Muscatine Soccer Complex.
“It is nice to not have to share the MAC with (two) other teams,” PV keeper Gabe Johnson said. “It is a huge boost.”
The win allowed Class 3A fifth-ranked PV (15-3, 8-1 MAC) to avoid a conference share with Bettendorf (12-3, 7-2) and Muscatine (11-6, 6-3).
It was the second consecutive league championship for the Spartans.
“Winning MAC is nice, but the goal is to win state,” Johnson said. “Right now, we have confidence, but the important thing is we use that confidence to elevate our game instead of overlooking our next opponent. From here on out, it is do or die.”
PV had more chances and controlled possession for much of the first half and into the second.
The Spartans broke through in the 55th minute when Ancelet laid a ball back for Bryce Rubel. The junior rifled a shot from just outside the box into the back corner of the net.
“I just saw the goal open, smacked it and it happened to go back net,” Rubel said. “It was a great layoff by Justin.”
Eighth-ranked Muscatine countered with the equalizer about 11 minutes later when Reece Eberhard buried a shot from just outside the top of the box into the upper left corner.
Less than two minutes later, the Muskies nearly had the go-ahead goal when Eberhard bent a corner kick that was headed for the back of the goal but was headed out by a PV defender. Muscatine argued the ball was headed after it crossed the goal line.
PV elected to play most of the second half and two overtimes without multiple starters. Rhys Ward and Jack Roemer each picked up yellow cards. With the postseason on the horizon, coach Wayne Ward didn’t want to take a chance in sending them back out there.
“You ask the boys, the goal is to try and get to state,” coach Ward said. “The last thing we wanted to do was put anybody in jeopardy of not having that experience. It just made sense.”
After two scoreless 10-minute overtimes, the match went to penalty kicks.
Both teams converted in the first two rounds. Rhys Ward scored for PV in the third round, but Johnson stopped Ebehard’s attempt to give the Spartans the edge.
“Honestly, the pressure is on the shooter,” Johnson said. “For me, it is read their body language, look at where their plant foot is going and dive to that side. It is a lot of chance.
“I can’t take it too personally if something goes in; that’s something I’ve learned throughout the entire season.”
Coach Ward had plenty of trust in Johnson, who holds the school record for shutouts. Johnson has 11 this season.
“And he’s got a season left,” coach Ward said. “That tells you the amount of confidence we have in him as a goalkeeper. Gabe has a point to prove.”
The one stop was enough.
Rubel and Ancelet both saw their shots cross the goal line. And the celebration was on.
“It is great going into the postseason knowing that we’re going in on a hot streak and we’re the best team in the MAC,” Rubel said. “It gives us a lot of confidence that we needed, especially after a few ups and downs during the season.”
Muscatine open the postseason at home next Monday against the winner of Bettendorf and Davenport West.
PV, meanwhile, welcomes Davenport North or Iowa City Liberty to Spartan Stadium on Monday for a substate semifinal.
“Tonight shows our team has a lot of fight,” Rubel said. “We’re able to keep pushing no matter the circumstances. (Muscatine) is a great team, but we were able to keep pushing forward even when the game got tough.”