Spartans claim outright MAC title in PKs

“I just saw the goal open, smacked it and it happened to go back net,” Rubel said. “It was a great layoff by Justin.”

Eighth-ranked Muscatine countered with the equalizer about 11 minutes later when Reece Eberhard buried a shot from just outside the top of the box into the upper left corner.

Less than two minutes later, the Muskies nearly had the go-ahead goal when Eberhard bent a corner kick that was headed for the back of the goal but was headed out by a PV defender. Muscatine argued the ball was headed after it crossed the goal line.

PV elected to play most of the second half and two overtimes without multiple starters. Rhys Ward and Jack Roemer each picked up yellow cards. With the postseason on the horizon, coach Wayne Ward didn’t want to take a chance in sending them back out there.

“You ask the boys, the goal is to try and get to state,” coach Ward said. “The last thing we wanted to do was put anybody in jeopardy of not having that experience. It just made sense.”

After two scoreless 10-minute overtimes, the match went to penalty kicks.

Both teams converted in the first two rounds. Rhys Ward scored for PV in the third round, but Johnson stopped Ebehard’s attempt to give the Spartans the edge.