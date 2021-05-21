Spartans clinch MAC title share

Campbell Wolfe made the defensive play of the game in the 37th minute when she was able clear a ball off the line at the last second for PV.

Muscatine’s Mya Jansen blasted a shot from 12 yards out that got through the hands of Zabel. The rolling ball was headed for the goal-line but Wolfe swooped in at the last second and cleared the ball.

“That was a huge play. If that goes in and it is 2-1 at half, maybe things are different,” PV coach Ed Knupp said.

Kerkhoff, especially, was a weapon as the junior boomed goal kicks and free kicks nearly 40 yards downfield. She even sent some free kicks for PV that were near midfield into Muscatine’s penalty area.

“It makes everybody in the back (of the opponents’ defense) nervous,” Knupp said of Kerkhoff’s booming attempts. “One mistake and we can take advantage.”

Knupp said he was proud of the whole team for putting forth such a strong effort with everything on the line.

“Our kids really played hard tonight and I loved their focus,” he said. “The fact that they came out and really played well together was fun to watch. And a share of the (MAC) is just fine.”