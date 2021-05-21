Spartans clinch MAC title share

With a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference on the line on Friday night, the Pleasant Valley girls soccer team dug down for a little bit more.
The Spartans were the aggressor in their matchup with Muscatine and it showed as PV secured a piece of the conference title with a 3-0 victory over the Muskies at Spartan Stadium.
Pleasant Valley (14-2 overall) will likely end up in tie with Bettendorf for the MAC title. The Spartans are 8-1 in the conference but the Bulldogs just a need a win over Davenport West on Monday to also gain a share of the crown with the same conference record.
Still, being called MAC champions sounds just fine to PV players like senior Natalie Aller, who scored one of the goals for the hosts.
“It just means so much to us, we knew Muscatine was a good team and we had to come out strong to start the game and that is what we did,” Aller said. “We stuck to our game and got our business done.”
Pleasant Valley got six shots on goal in the game’s first 20 minutes to set a tone and finally broke through in the 24th minute. Spartans freshman Morgan Russmann latched on to a great midfield pass from Jayne Abraham in the penalty area. But Russmann had to outmuscle her defender to gain control of the ball near the Muscatine touchline.
Russmann then went straight at Muscatine keeper Abigail Rhoades and fired a shot over Rhoades' head under the crossbar.
“I was not sure if I should center a pass or take a shot,” Russman said. “But I took a chance and scored. I was close enough and it felt amazing when it went in.”
Russmann said when PV jumped out a head, she sensed it took something out of the Muskies (13-3, 7-2).
“Once we got that goal, (Muscatine) shut down a little bit and it hyped us up a little bit,” Russmann said.
Five minutes later, the winners added a second when Abraham sent in a dangerous cross that Rhoades got a piece of but could not quite clear. Aller was sitting on the back post and headed in the loose ball for a 2-0 edge.
The Muskies tried to get something going, putting four shots on goal in the last 10 minutes of the second half but just could not break through.
The backbreaker for Muscatine came in the 48th minute when Russmann laid off a centering pass to Camryn Woods who was just outside the penalty area. Woods turned and fired a bouncing shot toward the right post that Rhoades just missed after a dive. The ball settled into the corner for a 3-0 PV lead.
From there, the Spartans kept the Muskies at bay behind solid defensive play from Addie Kerkhoff, Morgan Rinker, Maya Hartz, who kept the Muskies from making dangerous runs down the sidelines or into the penalty area. Spartan goalies Sydney Zabel and Libby Kamp combined for eight saves.
Campbell Wolfe made the defensive play of the game in the 37th minute when she was able clear a ball off the line at the last second for PV.
Muscatine’s Mya Jansen blasted a shot from 12 yards out that got through the hands of Zabel. The rolling ball was headed for the goal-line but Wolfe swooped in at the last second and cleared the ball.
“That was a huge play. If that goes in and it is 2-1 at half, maybe things are different,” PV coach Ed Knupp said.
Kerkhoff, especially, was a weapon as the junior boomed goal kicks and free kicks nearly 40 yards downfield. She even sent some free kicks for PV that were near midfield into Muscatine’s penalty area.
“It makes everybody in the back (of the opponents’ defense) nervous,” Knupp said of Kerkhoff’s booming attempts. “One mistake and we can take advantage.”
Knupp said he was proud of the whole team for putting forth such a strong effort with everything on the line.
“Our kids really played hard tonight and I loved their focus,” he said. “The fact that they came out and really played well together was fun to watch. And a share of the (MAC) is just fine.”
As for the Muskies, Muscatine did finish with 12 shots on goal for the game but none of the attempts came from passing connections. Rhoades did finish with six saves for the Muskies. Jansen and Meredith Connor had the strongest offensive games for the visitors with three shots on goal each.
“Pleasant Valley did not do anything special, they just capitalized on their chances better than we did,” Muscatine coach Austin Kinsey said. “The end game just didn’t really work out for us tonight. It was frustrating. (PV) just came out harder than we did and we let them play their game before we played our game.”