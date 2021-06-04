Spartans earn payback, return trip to state

It was more than enough for a PV squad which hasn’t surrendered a goal since May 1, a span of seven matches.

For the second straight meeting, PV did a very good job of corralling Bettendorf’s high-powered attack of Avery Horner and Sophia Utsinger.

“(PV’s) defensive organization is solid,” Hornaday said. “Part of our game is trying to find a slotted ball. They had those angles cut off really well all night.

“They’re a very well-coached team, very aggressive and that aggressiveness will suit them very well at the state tournament.”

Bettendorf finished the season 13-5 and won a share of the MAC title. It graduates three seniors in Kilstrom, Utsinger and Abby Schafer.

“This has been one of the most positive teams I’ve coached,” Hornaday said. “Even when the score was 3-0 tonight, we didn’t give up. It was a tough way for three terrific seniors to go out, but at least we got a season this year.”

When the final horn sounded, there was a mild celebration among the PV players. There is more on the goal list for the Spartans.