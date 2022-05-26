Spartans earn third-straight trip to state with win over Bulldogs

Camryn Woods made sure to follow up her shot Thursday night.

After her penalty kick was stopped by Bettendorf's Avery Franzman, the Pleasant Valley senior crashed the net and buried her second opportunity, a huge insurance goal in the second half that lifted the No. 7 Spartans to a 2-0 Class 3A regional final win over ninth-ranked Bettendorf, sending the Spartans back to the state tournament.

"Everyone's yelling at you and you get really scared, but I just wanted to hit it low and with power. Fortunately I got a lucky bounce off the keeper and I knew I had to get it in the back of the net," Wood said. "They're a really good comeback team and I knew they would keep fighting until the very end, so to have the two-goal lead, it helped us settle in and calm down."

PV (13-5) returns to the state tournament for 19th time in program history, and third straight season, not counting the canceled COVID-19 season in 2020. The Spartans will face third-ranked Ankeny at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Cownie Soccer Complex.

The senior class is eager to return after falling in the quarterfinals in each of its previous two trips, including last year to Ankeny 1-0.

"Third time's the charm," Woods said. "I think if we just calm down, know we have nothing to lose, so let's just play our heart out and play the best game we ever have."

In what's become a nearly annual regional final matchup, PV and Bettendorf (12-5) played an even first 20 minutes, with the Spartans holding a slight edge in chances. With the through ball struggling to get through either team's back line and up to the forwards, PV's Morgan Russmann took a pass from Ambria Fowler and, with a defender on her back, turned and fired a ball from 30 yards out that bounced into the net to put PV up 1-0.

"(To be honest), an open goal," Russmann said of what she saw on the shot. "The goalie was hidden behind the defender and I knew if I struck it hard enough, something was going to happen and ... to get our momentum up, we knew we had to score first."

Early in the second half, Bettendorf upped its offensive pressure and nearly tied the game on a shot from Carson Bohonek that rang off the crossbar in the 50th minute. In the following minute, Russmann got behind the Bettendorf defense and was tripped up by Franzman in the box, leading to Woods' penalty kick in the 52nd minute.

"That was a great goal and Avery did a great job stopping it, but unfortunately we didn't pick up the second ball," Bettendorf head coach Todd Hornaday said. "We put ourselves in position to tie the game up."

Bettendorf pressed in the final 20 minutes but couldn't break through PV's tough defense, led by Adelaide Wolfe.

Wolfe man-marked Bettendorf's leading scorer Avery Horner, and kept the Iowa State commit off the stat sheet. In fact, in the last four meetings, Pleasant Valley only allowed one goal to Horner, and none in the two meetings this season.

"Since I play with her in club, I know how she plays. I know I can't give up because she's not going to give up," said Wolfe, an Indiana State commit who also drew the assignment of Horner in the regular season. "I know if I want to win and I want to do this for our team, they're all counting on me to hold her accountable and stop her. ... It's a lot of pressure on me but I feel like I can do it."

Horner ends her career with single-season school records in goals and assists and finishes with 75 goals and 49 assists in just three seasons.

"I told Avery she's the best player we've ever had," Hornaday said. "We've had some terrific D-I talent and she's the best player we've ever had."

Pleasant Valley tested itself all season, its only in-state losses coming to ranked teams, three of which also made the tournament. That included a 5-0 loss to Muscatine to close out the regular season, something the Spartans feel might actually have been beneficial heading into the postseason.

"That allowed me, in the next few days of practice, to bring us back to a very fundamental, hard-working and focused environment and I really loved how our kids responded," PV head coach Ed Knupp said. "If we had won at Muscatine, I don't know if I would have been able to do that with them and I think that was one of the things last year, in our preparation for state ... because of our early season schedule, we took it really easy in May and I don't think we had the edge going to Des Moines that we needed.

"I think we do now."

