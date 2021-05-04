Spartans finish grueling stretch with another shutout

“We knew coming out of that undefeated was going to be hard,” freshman Morgan Russmann said.

The Spartans regained their mojo Tuesday. In particular, they found the back of the net again.

Despite outshooting its past two opponents by considerable margins, PV had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.

Russmann scored on a breakaway in the third minute. Camryn Woods cleaned up a shot that went off North Scott keeper Paige Westlin’s hands in the 26th minute for the second goal.

“We’ve been working a lot on shooting,” Russmann said. “We haven’t been finishing, so it was a relief to get that one early and to let us know we know what we’re doing.

"We were all really excited and it felt amazing to finally score again.”

North Scott, which had its five-game win streak snapped, tried to take away the middle of the field from PV. The Spartans maintained possession for a large portion of the match and finished with a 19-8 advantage in shots (9-3 on goal).

“I think a loss or two was good for us, honestly,” Woods said. “It made us realize what we need to work on and finishing is the most important thing for us.