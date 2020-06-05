Spartans hope to carry expectations into 2021

As Pleasant Valley walked off the field at the Cownie Soccer Complex last year following a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Waukee in the Class 3A quarterfinals, Warriors head coach Tony Gabriel had high praise for the Spartans.
"Look out for Pleasant Valley in the future," he said, "the near future."
After losing just two seniors from that team, there was some thought around the state this year's Spartan squad might be the one to finally lift the program's first state trophy.
Instead of getting ready for a trip to Des Moines next week, the Spartans are at home, the season taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's really everybody across the board for the spring sports, to not be able to take all that offseason work and see where you're at. I think it's heartbreaking for all those athletes, in particular the seniors," PV head coach Ed Knupp said. "In our case, having a team that was likely to be very good, you think, what if we could have had a chance to play?"
The Mississippi Athletic Conference has enjoyed quite a bit of success at the state tournament in recent years. Assumption has won eight of the last nine Class 1A state titles, North Scott won a Class 2A title in 2014, and the conference has sent at least two teams to state in every season since 2007.
But Pleasant Valley surprised many last year. Despite having just six upperclassmen on the roster, the Spartans finished 11-6 and beat Bettendorf in the regional final to reach their second straight state tournament in Knupp's second year as head coach.
With so much coming back, Knupp recognized there were going to be some expectations, though he understands the difference between being a state qualifier and a state champion.
The Spartans would have been tested right off the bat, with games originally scheduled against Waukee, West Des Moines Valley and Ankeny in the first few weeks.
"In the short time I've been at PV, this was probably going to be the best team we would have, but you have to prove that and we go into every season as a blank slate," he said. "We would have found out early what we needed to do to get better.
"As good as we were last season, we still lost six games. ... We've got to get a little bit better so we can win those games."
PV now has to turn its focus to next season. Knupp hopes that restrictions can be lifted by July 1 so he can start having in-contact workouts with his team and it can get to work on making sure the expectations remain high in 2021.
"I owe them as much coaching as I can give them come July," Knupp said. "When it comes to getting better without having some of those opportunities, it comes down to character, and our kids will work hard in the offseason."
Though PV graduates four seniors — Jenna Aller, Regan Denny, Maya Johnson and Ellie Scranton — it returns the bulk of its scoring, including Camryn Woods and Jayne Abraham, who tied for the team lead in goals last year as freshmen.
But those four seniors had big roles and were a part of PV's last two state tournament runs. Scranton sent the Spartans to state in 2018 with a goal off a direct kick, while Aller and Denny both had goals in last year's win over the Bulldogs.
Replacing that crunch-time production is something that now falls to players who missed out on an entire year of physical and mental development.
"They were the prime-time contributors," Knupp said. "We're going to miss that and I feel for them that they didn't get the chance to go out and cap their careers. ... We're going to be really hungry for a lot of reasons."
