Spartans hope to carry expectations into 2021

With so much coming back, Knupp recognized there were going to be some expectations, though he understands the difference between being a state qualifier and a state champion.

The Spartans would have been tested right off the bat, with games originally scheduled against Waukee, West Des Moines Valley and Ankeny in the first few weeks.

"In the short time I've been at PV, this was probably going to be the best team we would have, but you have to prove that and we go into every season as a blank slate," he said. "We would have found out early what we needed to do to get better.

"As good as we were last season, we still lost six games. ... We've got to get a little bit better so we can win those games."

PV now has to turn its focus to next season. Knupp hopes that restrictions can be lifted by July 1 so he can start having in-contact workouts with his team and it can get to work on making sure the expectations remain high in 2021.

"I owe them as much coaching as I can give them come July," Knupp said. "When it comes to getting better without having some of those opportunities, it comes down to character, and our kids will work hard in the offseason."