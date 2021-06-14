Spartans' keeper selected first team all-state

Gabe Johnson did not garner first team all-conference honors from the soccer coaches in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
The Pleasant Valley High School goalkeeper earned the respect of other coaches from across the state.
Johnson, who recorded three shutouts in the state tournament, was one of 15 players selected to the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association's first team in Class 3A Monday.
The school's career leader in shutouts, Johnson helped the Spartans claim their first state championship in program history earlier this month.
Pleasant Valley midfielder Rhys Ward and defender Jack Roemer were second-team choices in 3A along with Davenport North forward Chase Green and Bettendorf defender Reilly Tabares.
In Class 1A, West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan was a first-team choice after scoring a team-high 38 goals. The forward helped the Comets reach the state semifinals. Teammate Juan Mateo was a second-team choice.
On the girls side, six players from the MAC earned first team all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Bettendorf forward Avery Horner and midfielder Sophia Utsinger were on the top team in 3A along with Muscatine's Sophia Thomas and the PV trio of Maya Hartz, Morgan Rinker and forward Morgan Russmann.
Horner, a junior, was the MAC's top goal scorer with 35. Utsinger recorded 28 goals and 13 assists. Thomas helped the Muskies reach the state tournament for the first time in 14 years with 19 goals and 10 assists.
Russmann, a freshman, led the Spartans with 21 goals. Hartz and Rinker were key pieces in a PV defense which posted 15 shutouts.
North Scott sophomore Kendall Knisley, who had a team-high 22 goals, was a first-team selection in 2A along with sophomore defender Lexi Ward.
Class 1A state champion Davenport Assumption had four on the first team in seniors Katie Boldt (defender), Sam Scodeller (forward) and Lexi Moore (midfield) long with junior Jade Jackson (forward/midfield).
Jackson led the Knights with 31 goals and Scodeller had 28 goals and 13 assists. Moore totaled nine goals and six assists for Assumption (17-5).
Among the second-team choices in 3A were PV's Camryn Woods and Isabel Russmann and Muscatine's Grace Bode and Mya Jansen.
North Scott forward Reese Hilsenback was second team in 2A.
In the girls all-state teams conducted by the IAHSSCA, PV defender Addie Kerkhoff was first team. Knisley was first team in 2A and Jackson made the top squad in 1A.
Boys
IAHSSCA all-state teams
Class 3A
First team -- Gabe Johnson, sr., Pleasant Valley (keeper)
Second team -- Reilly Tabares, sr., Bettendorf (defender); Jack Roemer, sr., Pleasant Valley (defender); Chase Green, jr., Davenport North (forward); Rhys Ward, jr., Pleasant Valley (midfield)
Honorable mention -- Dylan Ollendieck, jr., Pleasant Valley (defender); Nate Hummel, jr., Davenport Central (forward); JJ Gonzalez-Hayes, jr., Bettendorf (keeper); Miles Melendez, jr., Muscatine (midfield)
Class 1A
First team -- Jahsiah Galvan, jr., West Liberty (forward)
Second team -- Juan Mateo, so., West Liberty (forward)
Girls
IGCA all-state teams
Class 3A
First team -- Avery Horner, jr., Bettendorf (forward); Sophia Utsinger, sr., Bettendorf (midfield); Sophia Thomas, jr., Muscatine (midfield); Maya Hartz, sr., Pleasant Valley (defender); Morgan Rinker, sr., Pleasant Valley (defender); Morgan Russmann, fr., Pleasant Valley (forward)
Second team -- Camryn Woods, jr., Pleasant Valley (midfield); Mya Jansen, jr., Muscatine (forward); Grace Bode, jr., Muscatine (defender); Isabel Russmann, sr., Pleasant Valley (midfield)
Class 2A
First team -- Kendall Knisley, so., North Scott (midfield); Lexi Ward, so., North Scott (defender)
Second team -- Reese Hilsenbeck, fr., North Scott (forward)
Class 1A
First team -- Jade Jackson, jr., Assumption (forward/midfield); Sam Scodeller, sr., Assumption (forward); Katie Boldt, sr., Assumption (defender); Lexi Moore, sr., Assumption (midfield)
IAHSSCA all-state teams
Class 3A
First team -- Addie Kerkhoff, jr., Pleasant Valley
Honorable mention -- Avery Horner, jr., Bettendorf; Morgan Russmann, fr., Pleasant Valley
Class 2A