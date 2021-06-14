Spartans' keeper selected first team all-state

Gabe Johnson did not garner first team all-conference honors from the soccer coaches in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

The Pleasant Valley High School goalkeeper earned the respect of other coaches from across the state.

Johnson, who recorded three shutouts in the state tournament, was one of 15 players selected to the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association's first team in Class 3A Monday.

The school's career leader in shutouts, Johnson helped the Spartans claim their first state championship in program history earlier this month.

Pleasant Valley midfielder Rhys Ward and defender Jack Roemer were second-team choices in 3A along with Davenport North forward Chase Green and Bettendorf defender Reilly Tabares.

In Class 1A, West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan was a first-team choice after scoring a team-high 38 goals. The forward helped the Comets reach the state semifinals. Teammate Juan Mateo was a second-team choice.

On the girls side, six players from the MAC earned first team all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.