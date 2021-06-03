Spartans slay Dragons to reach first state final

“When you’re a field player, you’re always involved,” Johnson said. “As a keeper, the only way you can be involved the entire game is through your voice. When you have to be a shot stopper, it really comes down to instincts.

“It is about where to be and what situations, so I kind of drilled it to where that becomes instinctual. You can’t think about that when there’s not that much time.”

PV had only three shots on goal for the match. It finished its last chance.

Alex Hunter crossed a ball that Justin Ancelet let go under his legs. Rubel was there and booted it over the top of the Johnston goalie for the score.

“We’ve done that so many times in practice,” Rubel said of Ancelet intentionally letting the ball go past him. “I knew it was coming again. I was waiting to get a foot on it and put it in the back of the net.”

The Dragons tried to counter about a minute later, but Johnson made another save.

“You’re the most vulnerable just after you score, and that was the epitome of that,” Ward said.

That save seemed to trigger a spark in the Spartans, who possessed better in the final 10 to 15 minutes of the match and held off the Dragons' final push.