Spartans score late to upend Bulldogs

For PV’s upperclassmen, there was plenty of motivation.

Just two years ago in the substate final on the same field, Bettendorf dashed PV’s hopes of a first state tournament trip with a 1-0 victory after the Spartans beat them 3-0 in the regular season.

“This is big for us, considering two years ago we were over here crying about not going to state,” Ward said. “This is definitely a big win.

“We used it as a way to bounce back and show what PV soccer can do.”

The Spartans had possession for about 75% to 80% of the match. They had 14 shots to just three for the Bulldogs.

Ward had multiple shots on goal inside the 18-yard box that just missed.

“Bettendorf made it really difficult on us defensively,” PV coach Wayne Ward said. “They did a really good job of blocking our spaces. The bottom line is, you’ve got to score to win games, and we managed to get one through.”

It would have been easy for the Spartans to get frustrated as the match went on from the missed chances. They just kept attacking.