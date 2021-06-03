Spartans slay Dragons to reach first state final

DES MOINES — It was out-possessed. It was outshot. And it was largely outplayed.
None of that mattered to the Pleasant Valley High School boys soccer team Thursday night. The scoreboard was the only thing coach Wayne Ward’s team was concerned about afterward.
Behind a stellar performance from goalkeeper Gabe Johnson and a goal in the 64th minute from Bryce Rubel, Class 3A fifth-ranked and sixth-seeded PV is headed to its first state championship game following a 1-0 triumph over second-seeded Johnston in a semifinal at the Cownie Soccer Complex.
“I felt like we had a chance at the state (tournament), but going into the championship, that was way past my head,” Rubel said.
The only hurdle between PV (19-3) and a state championship is top-seeded Iowa City West at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Trojans (20-1) downed West Des Moines Valley 3-2 in the semifinal round.
“We as a coaching staff, we as a program, we as a school, we as a community have done everything possible to make this dream come true,” Ward said. “Anything is possible.”
PV showed that against a high-powered Johnston squad which had registered 13 goals in its previous three postseason matches.
The Dragons had 15 shots, 10 on goal. Johnson and the Spartans’ back line didn’t budge.
Johnson had eight saves, including a point-blank look for the Dragons late in the second half.
“Gabe has so much confidence,” Rubel said. “His IQ is out of this world when it comes to goal keeping.”
Defender Jack Roemer heaped plenty of praise on Johnson, who made diving saves to each side and punched the ball out on a couple of occasions.
“This one was all on Gabe,” Roemer said. “He was phenomenal back there.”
Ward said Johnson’s family is relocating to the Houston, Texas, area once the soccer season is over.
“Gabe wants to stay in the Quad-Cities as long as he can,” Ward quipped. “That’s why he keeps making saves and winning games for us.”
It was PV's second 1-0 win of the state tournament. The Spartans have yielded just one goal in four postseason matches (320 minutes).
"We were organized, we prepared right and talked about having bodies in the right spots," Ward said. "The X's and O's are one thing, but it is the grit and determination to carry that out and run that extra stride. That's not what us coaches do but what our kids do."
It was the team’s 14th shutout of the season.
Johnson is the school's career leader in shutouts, and he didn't even have a junior season because of COVID-19.
“When you’re a field player, you’re always involved,” Johnson said. “As a keeper, the only way you can be involved the entire game is through your voice. When you have to be a shot stopper, it really comes down to instincts.
“It is about where to be and what situations, so I kind of drilled it to where that becomes instinctual. You can’t think about that when there’s not that much time.”
PV had only three shots on goal for the match. It finished its last chance.
Alex Hunter crossed a ball that Justin Ancelet let go under his legs. Rubel was there and booted it over the top of the Johnston goalie for the score.
“We’ve done that so many times in practice,” Rubel said of Ancelet intentionally letting the ball go past him. “I knew it was coming again. I was waiting to get a foot on it and put it in the back of the net.”
The Dragons tried to counter about a minute later, but Johnson made another save.
“You’re the most vulnerable just after you score, and that was the epitome of that,” Ward said.
That save seemed to trigger a spark in the Spartans, who possessed better in the final 10 to 15 minutes of the match and held off the Dragons' final push.
“There is a trend if a goalie makes a big save, the momentum kind of changes,” Johnson said. “I think after that save, it was big. It kept us in the lead and gave us some confidence. It was like, 'Hey, if we do settle down, we can possess the ball and maybe score again.'"
Another score never came. PV didn’t need one.
As the final horn sounded, the celebration ensued.
The Spartans will attempt to become the first Mississippi Athletic Conference team since Bettendorf in 2004 to claim a boys state soccer title.
“First time being at the tournament, when the clock hit zero, I’ve never felt something like that,” Roemer said of the euphoria. “It is emotion I’ve never felt. Just amazing.
“We’re glad we got one more.”