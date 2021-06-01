Spartans' suffocating defense stymies Hawks

"We were solid all the way through."

It was the Spartans’ 13th shutout of the season and moves them into a 5:10 p.m. semifinal Thursday against second-seeded Johnston, a 6-0 winner over Cedar Falls.

PV had never been to the state tournament before this season. Now, it has its first victory on this stage and is one of four teams still in contention for the top prize.

“We’ve always been that ‘almost team,’” Meyer said. “This year is our year. We’ve made a name for ourselves this year.”

Those near-misses in the past have been fuel for this squad.

"It shows all those close times of almost making it, it continues to drive us no matter how many times we fall," Roemer said. "Right now, it is about preparing the best we can, control what we can and keep playing."

It was the sixth time this season PV won a match by a goal, the second in the postseason.

"These guys are just setting standards for the next group of kids," Ward said. "We had some freshmen and sophomores here and they're looking up to what the expectation is of the program. We're just creating higher and higher standards every time we play."