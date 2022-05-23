Spartans use quick start to dispatch Wildcats

After visiting Davenport North was whistled for a handball in the 11th minute, Pleasant Valley’s Justin Ancelet scored to give his team the early lead.

From there, the fourth-ranked Spartans rolled to a 4-0 win over the Wildcats in a Class 3A Substate 6 semifinal.

"That’s always the main mindset to come out and score early,” said Ancelet, who scored a pair of goals in the victory. “Before the game, we set a mindset to score right away. Once we score one goal, the goals just keep coming and we rapidly fire away.”

Pleasant Valley (15-1) advances to host No. 14 Bettendorf in Wednesday’s substate final. The last meeting between the two schools on April 11 at TouVelle Stadium couldn’t have been closer. The Spartans nipped the Bulldogs 1-0 when Aidan Judd’s penalty kick in the 37th minute was the lone score.

“They’re one of our biggest rivals in the MAC,” Ancelet said of the Bulldogs. “We’ll be ready for them.”

Just like they were ready for North in Monday’s contest.

Pleasant Valley jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead as Rhys Ward scored in the 24th minute and then Ancelet scored again in the 36th minute, this time on a crossing pass from Jeffery Rinker.

“It wasn’t long ago that we played Davenport North, and we know they have players who can play and who can cause damage to us, so it was important that we took command of the game early,” Pleasant Valley head coach Wayne Ward said. “Getting one on the board early was part of that plan.”

Pleasant Valley reserve Aiden Stoflet scored his first varsity goal in the 79th minute.

The Spartans controlled the match, taking 12 shots on goal to just one for North, which came in the waning seconds of the match.

“They’re the defending state champs for a reason,” North head coach David Gamble said. “They’re good. We knew the challenge we had in front of us. I thought our boys fought to the very end, and I’m proud of them.”

Seven seniors played in their final match for the Wildcats (11-8). Those seniors won 31 matches over the past three seasons, while North had won 31 over the six seasons prior.

“When I came over from Bettendorf, we went from one win the year before to 13,” Gamble said. “Now we’re consistently near that 10 mark. We’re doing great things over here.”

The Spartans, winners of their last six matches, are looking to get back to the state tournament for the second straight year.

“It’s going to be a tough game. And it should be,” Wayne Ward said. “We’re down to the last 16 teams in 3A.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0