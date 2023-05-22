Braden Simmons delivered when it mattered most Monday night for the Pleasant Valley High School boys soccer team.

The senior scored the Spartans’ only goal in regulation and then in a penalty kick shootout found the net on the fourth-and-deciding attempt that allowed PV to slip past Muscatine 2-1 in an Iowa Class 4A substate semifinal match at Bettendorf’s TouVelle Stadium.

"Braden came up big," said Spartans keeper Jack Kilstrom, who made his share of big-time stops against the determined Muskies.

"They came here ready to battle to the end. It was tough match, a hard match and we’ve been in a few shootouts and fortunately we were able to come through."

With the win, the two-time defending state champions advance to a 7 p.m. substate final Wednesday at Cedar Rapids Prairie where Pleasant Valley will face the host Hawks, a 1-0 winner over Dubuque Hempstead, for a state tourney berth.

Monday’s duel between the Mississippi Athletic Conference rivals had an elite postseason feel of its own.

"This is what a substate match is supposed to be like," Spartans coach Wayne Ward said. "Muscatine has some excellent seniors who have given me nightmares for a long time and I knew they would be at their best. It was a fistfight until the end."

The two keepers, the Spartans’ Kilstrom and Muskies’ Sawyer Zeck, battled on even terms throughout, surrendering just one goal apiece in 100 minutes of soccer.

"Everybody left in all out here," Kilstrom said.

The teams battled through a scoreless first half before junior forward Parker Green in traffic in front of the goal knocked a shot home to give the Muskies a 1-0 lead with 37 minutes, 36 seconds remaining in regulation.

Muscatine didn’t have much time to celebrate.

Simmons answered the Muskies’ goal with 34:16 left in regulation, forging a 1-1 tie that lasted through both 10-minute overtime sessions and forced the match-deciding shootout.

Ward said the rapid response to the Muscatine score was significant.

"We were able to even the score pretty quickly and just continue to play," Ward said. "We just went about our business and answered."

The teams traded shots throughout the remainder of regulation.

"It was two teams playing at a very high level, going back and forth," Muscatine coach Jose Varela said. "We came out and played the game the way we wanted to play, stuck to our plan and played to the best of our ability against another good team. It is hard to lose, but I am so proud of my team."

The Muskies (11-5) forced the Spartans into an unusual spot.

Ward said the shootout victory marked the first time PV’s current coaching staff has had a team overcome a second-half deficit to win in a shootout situation.

As players lined up for the shootout, Kilstrom was determined to be a difference maker.

"I knew then I had to get a stop," he said. "I have the all the confidence in our guys to hit their shots. When it comes down to it, I had to make a play and get a stop."

Much like Simmons, Kilstrom delivered swiftly after the Spartans’ Jeffery Rinker hit the first shootout kick through, denying the Muskies first two shootout attempts.

Pleasant Valley (13-2) connected on each of its initial tries, with Henry Gannaway and Jack Reiter following Rinker’s kick.

Drew Kurriger kept the Muskies alive, connecting on Muscatine’s third attempt before Simmons connected on what proved to be the deciding try in the best-of-five shootout.

"To win a match like this, it was good for us, a good team win," Kilstrom said.