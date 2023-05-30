Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DES MOINES — When Assumption High School's Luke Klostermann first started playing soccer as a kid, he was a goalie.

It is more than common for a goalkeeper to have a strong leg. Yet the senior defender didn't realize he had one until his sophomore year.

"That's why I think it happened," Klostermann said. "I took a free kick and it went a lot farther. I was like 'Oh crap I can do that now.' I do it every time now."

It was on full display Tuesday afternoon.

Klostermann took a free kick past midfield and soared it high into the air until it nestled into the bottom right corner past Perry keeper Luis Castro for the insurance goal in the 47th minute to lift the top-seeded Knights to a 2-0 victory at the Cownie Soccer Complex.

"He was standing way outside the 18 (yard box) and I saw it and I was like 'Uh.' It was honestly a pass. I thought I under kicked it. It is all credit to coach (Sam Brown). He kept telling me to hit the target because I should have scored a lot more."

Assumption (16-1) is into its second straight semifinal where it will face fifth-seeded Nevada on Thursday at 1 p.m. on Field 9. The Cubs outlasted Webster City 1-0 on a second half penalty kick.

"It was really comfortable for a lot of us," Klostermann said. "There's a lot less nerves. I still think we're going to be the hunted this tournament. If we play our best game, we'll be the winners."

For how powerful Klostermann's leg is, it doesn't come naturally. He stated when he works out, every other day is leg day.

He doesn't skip it, either.

"It is crazy," Assumption goalie Alex Milton said. "I can't do it, that's why he does it."

It has become routine for Klostermann to take free kicks if the distance is at least 45-plus yards. The primary focus is to get the ball on frame for a header or any type of bounce.

And if it finds the back of the net? That's an added bonus.

"He's a top-class player," Knights first-year coach Chad Hollmer said. "He steps up in big moments."

Castro was frozen the entire time and didn't attempt to stop it. That put the eight-seeded Bluejays (11-8) into a hole it couldn't dig out of. Twice in the second half they had players go down with cramps and walked off under their own power.

Assumption proved to be too much. It had 19 total shots and 16 of them were on frame. Its defense has not allowed a regulation goal in seven straight matches and 14 for the entire season.

"They were going to press us the entire front and we didn't realize what that truly meant," Milton said. "It kind of helped me settle in. I was nervous; I want to win here."

That streak nearly came to a screeching halt less than 15 seconds into the match.

Perry started with possession and immediately found the foot of leading scorer Anthony Chavez who rocketed a shot that Milton had to leap and deflect for a Bluejay corner.

For the remainder of the opening 40 minutes, Perry notched three shots on goal. Still, its finesse and flare made it not an easy cupboard of skill players to defend.

The Knights refused to wilt.

"I don't think it was any surprise to how good they really were," Hollmer said. "They were a solid team and, to be genuinely honest, better than us for the first 35-to-40 minutes. It was kind of a wake-up call; definitely eye-opening."

Klostermann scored both goals for Assumption, the first coming in the sixth minute on a free kick from freshman Sam Burkhart that went off the side of his foot and past Castro in the bottom left corner.

Burkhart initially came up to take the kick, then backed off and waited. The delay worked as Klostermann got behind the Bluejays defense and was wide open for the ball.

"I remember everyone kind of stopped except for me and my guy," Klostermann said. "It was a lot less commotion."

The Knights put up eight shots on goal in the second half and had several opportunities to put more in the back of the net, but most of the shots were over the bar.

Charlie Leinart rung the post, then lifted his next shot after a Perry turnover a bit too high.

"We were way more disciplined," Hollmer said.

Of the final four teams left in 2A — Assumption, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Gilbert and Nevada — neither one has won state in 2A. The Knights' three state titles were in 1A as was the Cubs' lone championship 23 years ago.

There's the combo of being the target as a defending champion while also being the newcomer in the classification.

Yet all Assumption cares about is hoisting a second straight state championship.

"Especially being the one seed, everyone wants to beat us," Milton said. "Being here last year kind of helps with the pressure. It is still soccer, just bigger schools."