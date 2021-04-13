Steiner's first varsity goal paces Wildcats past city rival

Davenport North’s Bella Steiner said she was in the right place at the right time.
But her shot, which won Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference girls soccer match against Davenport Central in double overtime, couldn’t have been placed better.
The throw-in from North senior Layne Wright bounced to Steiner, who fired a shot from 20 yards out that sailed over the Central keeper to lift the Wildcats to a 2-1 win over the Blue Devils at Brady Street Stadium.
“When that throw-in came, we knew someone was going to be up at the top, and it just so happened that I was up there,” said Steiner, a freshman who scored her first high school goal in the 94th minute. “Everyone did their part to get that goal and get that win.”
North (1-1, 1-1 MAC) had struggled to get shots on Central’s goal in the contest, but finally generated some pressure in the second overtime period. Layla Muhammad had Central keeper Addie Ford one-on-one, but Ford came up with the stop. Two minutes later, Steiner nailed the game-winner off of Wright’s pass.
“We have a lot of freshmen playing, and we’ve had to work in practice to get them to understand how big of a throw Layne has,” North coach Tyler Holle said. “She put it in the box, and it took a bounce over a defender to Bella’s foot. She was able to pick out top corner, which isn’t easy to do against Central’s keeper.”
Central (0-2, 0-2 MAC) scored first when Lois Blackman sent a pass forward to Grace Cunningham, who scored in the 30th minute.
North answered six minutes later when Lindsey Knight scored on Wright’s corner kick.
The Blue Devils, who out-shot North 13-6 in the contest, put a lot of pressure on the Wildcats in the second half, but the score remained tied at 1 at the end of regulation.
“It’s frustrating to have a game where you out-shoot the opponent that much and at times, especially in the second half, you feel like you’re camping out in their defensive third, but at the same time, that’s soccer,” Central coach Nick Newman said. “It happens pretty frequently that you out-shoot a team and the game stays close the entire time and a ball breaks their way and that’s how the game plays out.”
North keeper Emma Jouran, another freshman, had 11 saves to keep her squad in the match.
Despite the thrill of scoring her first high school goal, Steiner was more focused on what it meant for her team.
“It means the world to us,” she said. “This is one of our most-looked-forward-to games of the year. This gives us a lot of confidence for this season. It gives us a lot of confidence for our next two games. It gives us confidence as a team. We’re new. We’re getting there.”
Davenport North 2, Davenport Central 1 (2OT)
Halftime — Davenport Central 1, Davenport North 1. Scoring — DC, Grace Cunningham (Lois Blackman assist), 30thminute. DN, Lindsey Knight (Layne Wright assist), 36th minute. DN, Bella Steiner (Wright assist), 94th minute. Shots on goal — Davenport North 6, Davenport Central 13. Corner kicks — Davenport North 6, Davenport Central 7. Saves — DN, Emma Jouran 11; DN, Jordan Snarr 2; DC, Addie Ford 4. Records — Davenport North 1-1, 1-1; Davenport Central 0-2, 0-2.