Steiner's first varsity goal paces Wildcats past city rival

Davenport North’s Bella Steiner said she was in the right place at the right time.

But her shot, which won Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference girls soccer match against Davenport Central in double overtime, couldn’t have been placed better.

The throw-in from North senior Layne Wright bounced to Steiner, who fired a shot from 20 yards out that sailed over the Central keeper to lift the Wildcats to a 2-1 win over the Blue Devils at Brady Street Stadium.

“When that throw-in came, we knew someone was going to be up at the top, and it just so happened that I was up there,” said Steiner, a freshman who scored her first high school goal in the 94th minute. “Everyone did their part to get that goal and get that win.”

North (1-1, 1-1 MAC) had struggled to get shots on Central’s goal in the contest, but finally generated some pressure in the second overtime period. Layla Muhammad had Central keeper Addie Ford one-on-one, but Ford came up with the stop. Two minutes later, Steiner nailed the game-winner off of Wright’s pass.