Surprising goals by Thompson, Rubel push PV closer to state trip

“I just tried to get it on target,” Rubel said with a laugh about his goal. “It was bouncing and when I hit it, I thought it was going over (the goal). When it went in, I was shocked. I said ‘Dang’ but it was a great feeling at the same time. I think that helped us relax a little, we could play a little more confident.”

Five minutes later, Thompson benefitted from some poor communication from the Liberty midfielders and defenders. PV’s Colin Meyer sent in a hard-hit ball thorough the midfield from about 35 yards. But instead of stopping or even redirecting Meyer’s pass, the ball bounced past and through five Liberty players.

Thompson, who was onside, just had to gather the pass and go the final 25 yards where he beat Logan, who appeared hung out to dry by his defense, for the 2-0 edge.

“I thought one of the Liberty players was going to hit (the pass),” Thompson said. “After I got the ball, I just thought I had to put the ball in the back of the net. Very surprised at that play.”

Pleasant Valley coach Wayne Ward gave credit to Liberty’s defense early on from keeping his team off the board most of the first half. Logan did wind up with 10 saves for the Lightning (9-8). Gabe Johnson had four saves for the winners.