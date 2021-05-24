Surprising goals by Thompson, Rubel push PV closer to state trip

Pleasant Valley soccer players Jack Thompson and Bryce Rubel said they were surprised when they scored both Spartan goals on Monday night in a substate playoff game.
But it all counts the same as all the Spartans needed were those scores from Thompson and Rubel to stop Iowa City Liberty, 2-0, at Spartan Stadium in a Class 3A substate semifinal.
Pleasant Valley (16-3) will host Iowa City High (10-5-1) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for the substate championship and a trip to the state tournament. PV is seeded No 1 in substate 7 and Iowa City High is No. 2.
The Spartans actually had prettier set-ups and runs of play that did not end up in scores. But with the hosts outshooting the Lightning 19-6 for the game, Pleasant Valley certainly deserved to find the back of the net. Just not in the way that either Rubel or Thompson imagined.
Rubel’s tally came in the 27th minute to get PV out in front but it came on a strange set-up. After a solid throw-in near the top of the box from Jeffrey Rinker, PV’s Rhys Ward got his head on the loose ball and tried to push it toward the goal – but the ball deflected and settled just outside the front of the penalty box.
That is where Rubel found some space, but his attempt was not a textbook example of how to gear up for a shot. Instead, Rubel took his left foot and tried to just chip the bouncing ball. The knuckleball shot sailed just over the head of Liberty keeper Jaxyn Logan, hit the underside of the crossbar and rolled in.
“I just tried to get it on target,” Rubel said with a laugh about his goal. “It was bouncing and when I hit it, I thought it was going over (the goal). When it went in, I was shocked. I said ‘Dang’ but it was a great feeling at the same time. I think that helped us relax a little, we could play a little more confident.”
Five minutes later, Thompson benefitted from some poor communication from the Liberty midfielders and defenders. PV’s Colin Meyer sent in a hard-hit ball thorough the midfield from about 35 yards. But instead of stopping or even redirecting Meyer’s pass, the ball bounced past and through five Liberty players.
Thompson, who was onside, just had to gather the pass and go the final 25 yards where he beat Logan, who appeared hung out to dry by his defense, for the 2-0 edge.
“I thought one of the Liberty players was going to hit (the pass),” Thompson said. “After I got the ball, I just thought I had to put the ball in the back of the net. Very surprised at that play.”
Pleasant Valley coach Wayne Ward gave credit to Liberty’s defense early on from keeping his team off the board most of the first half. Logan did wind up with 10 saves for the Lightning (9-8). Gabe Johnson had four saves for the winners.
“We watched game film on them and they are hard to break down,” Ward said. “They are solid in the back and made it tough. But when it’s your time in front of the goal, make it happen and we did.”
Pleasant Valley’s two best chances to score in the second half came from plays from Rhys Ward. He blasted a shot that hit the right post and came right back to Rubel in the 49th minute. But Rubel could not get his attempt on target from 10 yards out.
Ward then set up Rinker with a great layoff pass that Rinker missed from 12 yards out in the 64th minute. Rubel said the team will have to finish those chances if PV is to come out on top against Iowa City High. The Spartans already own a 2-1 win over the Little Hawks back on May 1.
“From the start of the season, it was our goal to get to state,” Rubel said. “We just have to play strong like we did tonight.”