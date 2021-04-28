Sweet Caroline: Hazen shines for Maroons in win over Wildcats

In the 47th minute, Hazen beat two defenders then was fouled by a third in the penalty box. She converted the penalty for her second and a 3-0 edge. Although Hazen didn’t get an assist in the 52nd minute, it was her strong shot that again caused a rebound to get back out near the top of the penalty area.

Freshman Lauryn White gathered the rebound for Moline and scored from 20 yards out to make it 4-0.

Two minutes later, Hazen got a true assist when she again beat multiple defenders, dribbled the ball in along the goal-line then sent a perfect centering pass to Allyssa Pirmann who finished from 6 yards out to move the lead to 5-0. Hazen closed her own show in the 59th minute when she snagged a turnover from North (5-4) near midfield, outraced the defenders the final 30 yards and beat Jauron to the left post. She left the game in the 60th minute for good.

“Caroline’s ability to play at that high level is her speed,” Maroons coach Jonathan Dreasler said. “Her composure, her energy is great. But she can keep the ball at her foot going 100 mph or no miles per hour. She has great pace and picks up her teammates around her.

"But when she is going like that, it is difficult to stop her.”