Tafoya uses gymnastics background to advantage as Geneseo keeper

What Geneseo senior goalkeeper Gage Tafoya may lack in size or wingspan, he makes up for with agility, aggressiveness, and a unique background in gymnastics.
Tafoya decided to ground his interest in flipping on the trampoline to competitive gymnastics at Geneseo under coaches Chris and Larry Ward. Tafoya, who started a boys team on his own at the school, participated from seventh grade until his freshman year before focusing on soccer.
The 5-foot-5 keeper, who has started in net the past couple seasons, said his gymnastics background helps him to this day.
“I stayed more flexible from gymnastics and definitely learned how to jump higher,” he said. “I’m able to reach different spots in the goal that I wasn't able to before.”
As one of Geneseo’s three returning senior starters, along with Hunter Clark-Holke and Conner Nelson, Tafoya is a key piece for the top-seeded Maple Leafs heading into the postseason. They open the Class 2A Rock Island Regional on Wednesday against seventh-seeded Dixon.
Tafoya has played keeper for 13 or 14 years, he said, but has stepped out to play some defense when needed this season. He has looked into college soccer but has not yet made a decision. Soccer is his only sport but he said he works out in the offseason to stay in shape.
Tafoya said playing with aggression helps him succeed as a shorter goalie.
“When you play aggressive, you can be perceived as bigger,” he said, adding it’s also easier to get to the ground quicker than a taller keeper. “You’ve got to time the ball more as soon as they kick it.”
Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said Tafoya uses his skill set to his advantage.
“He’s got a good leap, he’s got good spring and he can get up. He was doing that when he first started playing soccer and held his own in goal,” Morton said. “He moves well. He’s agile and he can get to it.”
The postseason was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Geneseo won a regional title in 2019.
It's been an up-and-down season in the win column for last year's defending Western Big 6 champions, who finished third this season. But Geneseo has played some close games and hopes to get healthy and finish strong.
The Leafs enter the postseason on a three-game skid, but Tafoya said the team has been practicing on the Geneseo football field turf in order to prepare for the turf at Almquist Field in Rock Island.
Focusing on hitting feet on passes and working on through balls has helped prepare the team. As for the recent losses, the mistakes stand out more and can be corrected ahead of the second season.
“We’re ready to win,” Tafoya said. “We’re ready to go and see how far we can get.”