Tafoya uses gymnastics background to advantage as Geneseo keeper

“When you play aggressive, you can be perceived as bigger,” he said, adding it’s also easier to get to the ground quicker than a taller keeper. “You’ve got to time the ball more as soon as they kick it.”

Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said Tafoya uses his skill set to his advantage.

“He’s got a good leap, he’s got good spring and he can get up. He was doing that when he first started playing soccer and held his own in goal,” Morton said. “He moves well. He’s agile and he can get to it.”

The postseason was canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but Geneseo won a regional title in 2019.

It's been an up-and-down season in the win column for last year's defending Western Big 6 champions, who finished third this season. But Geneseo has played some close games and hopes to get healthy and finish strong.

The Leafs enter the postseason on a three-game skid, but Tafoya said the team has been practicing on the Geneseo football field turf in order to prepare for the turf at Almquist Field in Rock Island.

Focusing on hitting feet on passes and working on through balls has helped prepare the team. As for the recent losses, the mistakes stand out more and can be corrected ahead of the second season.

“We’re ready to win,” Tafoya said. “We’re ready to go and see how far we can get.”

