Teamwork keeps Moline girls in thick of Big 6 soccer race

"Going in, I knew there'd be a lot of tight marking on me, and that opened up my teammates to get some good shots," said Hazen. "Vanessa has great energy and the ability to finish for goals."

Dreasler was especially pleased to see Hazen showcase her soccer versatility.

"I'm proud of Caroline," he said. "Not only can she finish when she needs to finish, she can fill a support role for us with great ease."

While Dreasler was emphasizing the importance of Saturday's victory in terms of Moline's place in the Big 6 title picture, Ramirez was quick to pick up on the personal significance that beating the Panthers (1-5, 1-3) had to the 2005 Quincy graduate and former Davenport Assumption state-championship winning coach.

"Since he's been our coach, we've never beaten UT," she said. "All of us felt that this was the year."

With a Lylia Gomez tally sandwiched in between Ramirez's second score and Hazen's goal, Moline took a 4-0 lead into halftime and then built on it after intermission, as goals by Allyssa Pirmann and Vivian Veto effectively put the game out of reach.

"We wanted to keep control of the ball," Ramirez said. "We wanted to practice our passing more during the game and use it to prepare for Tuesday."