Teamwork keeps Moline girls in thick of Big 6 soccer race

SILVIS — Since taking the reins as Moline's head girls' soccer coach in 2018, Jonathan Dreasler had yet to experience a victory against one of the Maroons' biggest Western Big 6 rivals.
On a cool Saturday afternoon, Dreasler's club not only broke his personal dry spell against United Township, the Maroons' decisive 6-0 victory at the Panther Pitch served as a prelude to a crucial conference showdown that looms in the coming week.
With their fifth straight win, the Maroons (7-4) are now 3-1 in the Western Big 6 and firmly part of a three-team race for the conference title that includes undefeated Geneseo (5-0, 2-0) and Rock Island (5-2, 2-1), making Tuesday's showdown with the Maple Leafs at the Moline Soccer Bowl crucial.
"Today was all about business, and preparing for Tuesday's game with Geneseo," said Dreasler. "Our focus today was to work together as a team and work for each other. This was very much a team effort."
That was reflected in the scoring column, as one of Moline's top scorers, junior forward Caroline Hazen, was content to play the role of facilitator on Saturday. Hazen did find the back of the net once for the last of the Maroons' four first-half goals, but lent a helping hand by dishing out four assists.
The first two of those assists came on Moline's first goals, both by senior forward Vanessa Ramirez. After Ramirez beat UT goalkeeper Allison Mirimanian 10 minutes in, she scored off another Hazen helper just under five minutes later to put her club up 2-0.
"Going in, I knew there'd be a lot of tight marking on me, and that opened up my teammates to get some good shots," said Hazen. "Vanessa has great energy and the ability to finish for goals."
Dreasler was especially pleased to see Hazen showcase her soccer versatility.
"I'm proud of Caroline," he said. "Not only can she finish when she needs to finish, she can fill a support role for us with great ease."
While Dreasler was emphasizing the importance of Saturday's victory in terms of Moline's place in the Big 6 title picture, Ramirez was quick to pick up on the personal significance that beating the Panthers (1-5, 1-3) had to the 2005 Quincy graduate and former Davenport Assumption state-championship winning coach.
"Since he's been our coach, we've never beaten UT," she said. "All of us felt that this was the year."
With a Lylia Gomez tally sandwiched in between Ramirez's second score and Hazen's goal, Moline took a 4-0 lead into halftime and then built on it after intermission, as goals by Allyssa Pirmann and Vivian Veto effectively put the game out of reach.
"We wanted to keep control of the ball," Ramirez said. "We wanted to practice our passing more during the game and use it to prepare for Tuesday."
Now, with Saturday's business out of the way, the Maroons are set for Tuesday's crucial conference showdown with the Maple Leafs.