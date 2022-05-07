'This is the nicest day of the year': North hosts 'Life is Bigger than Sports Invitational'

Lime green shirts dotted the sidelines. Colored cups — blue, orange, pink, purple — arranged in the shape of ribbons, lined the fences.

In the middle of the grind of a high school soccer season, Saturday provided an opportunity to step away and embrace the important things in life.

Davenport North hosted its third annual "Life is Bigger than Sports Invitational," an event that began in 2019 in David Gamble's first season as head coach of the Wildcats. Gamble's daughter, Kenzie, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2017 and passed away in December of 2019.

The event raises money for Iowa Dance Marathon, which Kenzie was actively involved in up until her passing, raising close to $18,000 in three years. The lime green on the shirts North wore Saturday is the dance marathon's colors and the plan is to alternate shirts every year between teal for ovarian cancer, pink for breast cancer and orange for leukemia.

The event is also therapeutic for Gamble, who still gets emotional when talking about his daughter.

"You turn around and everybody's smiling, it's a beautiful day, there's ribbons all over the fences and you do turn around and say, you know what, maybe it isn't as big of a deal if you lose a game because there is something more important," Gamble said. "Life is hard sometimes, and sometimes, you can have a little fun and bring awareness that life is hard for a lot of different people. We can play soccer, have a little bit of fun, smile, laugh, cry a little bit."

North played Muscatine that first year in 2019. Following Kenzie's passing, the soccer season was canceled because of COVID-19 in March of 2020. Undeterred, Gamble made sure the event continued last year as the Wildcats hosted Dubuque Senior.

"It wasn't just about ovarian cancer, it wasn't just about losing Kenzie. It was about bringing that awareness to all these different cancers that affect so many of us and so many lives," Gamble said. "I needed that (2020) soccer season. I just sat in my house. You lose someone like that and then you're in quarantine and you couldn't do anything. I needed my brain to go to someplace else."

The hope was always to have multiple teams involved, and with increased interest from those in the area, this year Gamble expanded the event to include Davenport Central and Bellevue Marquette.

Six games were played Saturday, including junior varsity contests to break up the varsity games. Food was provided for all athletes, coaches and referees, and games were set up off the playing field, providing a laid-back atmosphere on a sunny afternoon.

"I think it's community driven. I think the fact that Central wanted to be involved in this, Dubuque Senior gave up a home game against us to come back down here again ... we're just making a big beautiful day out of this. Kenzie's watching the sun shine down on us," Gamble said. "This is the nicest day of the year."

Will Alber was a freshman in Gamble's first season. Now a senior, he realizes the importance of an event like Saturday's and while the games count in the record books, they don't mean as much as what the day represents.

"We just want to have fun and support the cause, have a great day," Alber said. "I would love to see it continue to grow, and I know for the next few years, I'm going to come back in support."

Davenport Central coach Franco Munoz has known the Gamble family for decades, and knew Kenzie since she was born. When approached about playing in the invitational, he jumped at the opportunity, and was sporting one of the lime green shirts — including the Davenport North logo — during the Blue Devils' game against Dubuque Senior.

"Kenzie's a beautiful soul," Munoz said. "She just enjoyed life. She would tease me about being bald, she said I couldn't pull it off. During the cancer treatment, she decided not to wear a wig and she would still tease me and say, 'I pull it off better than you do.'"

Because of that relationship, Munoz said he'll be involved in the event every year moving forward.

"We want to give an opportunity to recognize McKenzie and also to let everybody appreciate how important life is," Munoz said. "We take things for granted and that's what I told the boys, tomorrow is Mother's Day, let's take time to appreciate our mothers and most importantly, thank them for everything they do, give them a hug and tell them how much we love them. Everything could be gone."

Gamble isn't sure how big he wants the event to become. He's had interest from other teams, including Bettendorf, where Kenzie and her brother Dawson graduated from, but he likes the feel generated by Saturday's format.

But he knows the event will continue throughout his tenure.

"I like this where JV guys can play, varsity guys can play, the whole program gets involved," Gamble said. "To have whole programs be able to sit and watch and enjoy the games and have a good time, it kind of brings back that childhood YMCA feel to the day, where it's not just, we've got to get a 'W.'"

