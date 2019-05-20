De’Viann Titus-Porter didn’t play soccer until this season.
The senior had to play a pair of junior varsity games to get himself acclimated to the sport. He only started two regular season contests.
What Titus-Porter did during Monday’s Class 3A substate opener made it look like he had played soccer all four years at Davenport North.
Titus-Porter was at the forefront of the Wildcats' two second-half goals in their 2-1 triumph over the River Kings at Brady Street Stadium to move into the substate semifinal on Wednesday against Cedar Rapids Washington.
“I started off the year pretty rough,” the forward said. “I think I’m making a great impact on the team.”
In the 66th minute, Titus-Porter fought through two Clinton defenders and moved his way towards the right corner of the penalty box and was shoved by River Kings goakeeper Zach Connell, drawing a penalty.
Kyp Ridenhour stepped up and laced his shot in the bottom left corner to break the scoreless tie and give North (13-6) the 1-0 advantage.
“(Titus-Porter) is always ready to go right back at it,” Wildcats head coach David Gamble said. “The last couple weeks, the soccer skills-wise is catching up with his energy and use soccer IQ, which was something he never had.”
Three minutes later, Titus-Porter ran down the right side of the pitch and fired a shot that was punched out by Connell right to freshman George Rucker, who buried it to double North’s lead.
“I believe I was just hungry for it,” Titus-Porter said.
Clinton’s Amil Akiti ended the shutout with a goal in the 80th minute.
The two Mississippi Athletic Conference foes faced each other four days ago, a game the Wildcats won 9-1.
It was much different on Monday.
A combined seven shots led to a scoreless first half, despite North creating multiple chances inside the 18-yard box.
“I thought the first half didn’t go very well,” Ridenhour said. “We looked stagnant.”
North, winners of five of its last six games, calmed down in the second half and began to play its style of soccer.
“A lot of it is our immaturity,” Gamble said. “Switch our field and make sure that we can get the ball from side to the other, but play to us, not to play to them.”
Clinton (3-15) returns all but two players next year. Head coach Matt Hagge is already looking ahead to the 2020 season.
“After this game today, I’m excited about this team next year,” he said.
The Wildcats face off against a Warriors team that has won six straight games and will do it without two of their better players.
Midfielder Chase Green got a red card for taunting in the 69th minute and defender Isaac Griffiths separated his shoulder on a foul in the final seconds.
“I’m expecting a very high energy game,” Gamble said. “We’re going to lace up our shoes and play with a lot of heart.”